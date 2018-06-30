AXTON-Pittsylvania County authorities believe a Collinsville man was murdered and then left in an open field. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday night that Tykese Tinsley's death is now being treated as a homicide.
Tinsley's body was found Friday morning in a field on the Pittsylvania County side of Axton. The 26-year-old Collinsville resident had been reported missing by family members earlier this week.
The Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke ruled the death as a homicide on Saturday, according to Devin Taylor, an investigator with the sheriff’s office. However, he said they would not release the cause of death at this time.
“The cause and manner of the victim’s death is being withheld for a short period providing additional time for investigators to interview potential witnesses,” Taylor wrote in a statement released to media.
Shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, Pittsylvania County authorities received a 911 call from someone in the 1500 block of Oak Hill Road saying they saw what appeared to be a body in an open field.
When deputies and emergency responders arrived, they found Tinsley dead in the field.
Investigators searched the area Friday and talked with neighbors in the community.
A $1,000 cash reward is being offered by the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers for information in this incident. Residents do not need to provide a name to be eligible for the reward.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 432-7800, crime stoppers at (800) 791-0044 or email sar@pittgov.org.