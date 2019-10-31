Need a dental cleaning? What about a root canal? Has it been a while since you had an x-ray of your teeth? All of those services – and many more – will be offered free of charge this weekend at the Uptown Ministry Center, located at 145 E Main St in Martinsville.
As part of the Martinsville Community Care Collaborative, the Virginia Dental Association Foundation will host a Mission of Mercy dental clinic on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. People living in and around the Martinsville area can access free preventative, restorative and surgical dental care.
“It’s a big collaboration from a bunch of different partners,” said Brittany Anthony, marketing director at the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness.
In total, an estimated 150 volunteers will dedicate their weekend to serving the underserved and impoverished of Martinsville’s surrounding community.
“It’s all about connecting people with the services in Martinsville,” Anthony said. “It is a collaboration of community partners.”
The VDAF expects more than 20 dentists, as well as dental professionals and support volunteers from the Virginia Dental Association, VCU School of Dentistry and the community to participate in the one-day event.
“They can get cleanings, fillings. There will be screenings, root canals. For example, if they had a tooth that was cracked, they could get an x-ray and see if the tooth could be salvaged or extracted,” Anthony said. “It’s a case-by-case basis.”
The event isn’t only geared toward those seeking dental work. The goal of the MCCC is to provide medical services to those in need with the firm commitment to attention, dedication, efforts and professionalism in health and other services to patients, family and the community. The collaborative group will also offer medical screenings, flu shots, hearing tests, education, foot and nail care, haircuts, Medicaid sign-ups and more.
“They can get their vision screened,” Anthony said. “If they haven’t seen the doctor in a while and they need a checkup or they have any medical complaints, anything like that.”
Hoping to serve upwards of 500 people, the event promotes the importance of preventative care in the community.
“The coalition operates Bassett Family Practice and Ridgeway Family Health. Our role in it is to get them in if they don’t have a primary care doctor. If they do have a primary care doctor, we’re okay if it’s not us. Our role is to have a continuum of care, so after this event they are in the system and they can be established as a patient somewhere,” Anthony said. “We look at it as a continuum of care, not just a one-time. The event helps connect them with the services that they may not know are available.”
With a primary care doctor in place, having access to care becomes a more streamlined process.
“We personally focus on prevention and wellness versus treatment because everything is easier if you catch it earlier,” Anthony said. “For example, we have a big emphasis on diabetes. So if they’re not going to a primary care doctor, then they’re not able to manage their diabetes. If they’re on certain medications, they need a primary care doctor to manage that, whether it’s blood pressure medications or any chronic disease like that.”
In addition to the work performed on Saturday, those interested in oral care may also visit the center on Friday for a prescreening.
“If they’re interested in the dental, Friday, there’s no appointments for anything. They just show up. We are expanding dental this year. Friday was set up like that so that Saturday morning at 7 o’clock, the first 100 people interested in dental can be in the chairs, triaged, ready to have their work done at that time, so they’re not wasting any time on Saturday morning,” Anthony said. “They’ll be the first to get the work on Friday. They won’t have to go through the triage, any x-rays, anything like that, for the first 100 people. That’s from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday.”
Those hoping to take advantage of the free services this weekend might be surprised by the eligibility requirements.
“There are none. No one will be turned away. If they’ve got insurance, we want to see them. If they don’t have insurance, if they’re on Medicaid or Medicare, there’s no stipulations,” Anthony said. “All ages are welcome.”
