Danny Marshall moves into double digits when it comes to terms served: Tuesday night, he won his 10th term as Delegate in the 14th District House race.
Marshall, a Republican, easily slid past his challenger, political newcomer Eric Stamps, with 61.3% of the vote to Stamps’ 38.6. Marshall’s margin in Henry County was more than 2-to-1.
The district, which includes all of Danville and parts of Pittsylvania and Henry counties, leans heavily Republican and repeatedly has sent Marshall back to Richmond for representation.
Marshall has said that he would work to bring good-paying jobs to the area. In the state legislature he has supported allowing industrial hemp to be grown in Virginia; bringing electricity to megasites including Commonwealth Crossing; and economic development projects including bringing Morgan Olson to replace IKEA.
Stamps, a Danville native, is a graduate of the Academy of Art University in San Francisco with a degree in web design and new media. A member of Virginia Organizing, Peoples Action Virginia, the Pittsylvania County NAACP and The Dan River Blair’s Civic League, he calls himself “Very liberal” on his candidacy Facebook page.
He had said while campaigning that city residents feel no one is speaking up to them, and only a select few are heeded.
Stamps supported raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour; encouraging wind and solar power in the area; and supported ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.
Stamps raised more than $40,000, and Marshall raised more than $160,000.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
