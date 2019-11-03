3 questions for the candidates

As sheriff, how would you handle safety in schools?

Jerry Farmer: The children of Henry County should be our first priority without any excuses. It is the responsibility of the Sheriff's Office to do everything in our power to keep them safe. In the last election, I raised the awareness of the security risk of not having a School Resource Officer in every school. I have heard every excuse from the current administration as to why this cannot be done. Here we are 4 years later, and we still have nine schools -- over 4,400 students without an SRO. However, they have $67 million for a new jail for 280 inmates. Our schools will be a priority of my administration and I will make sure they are all safe by increasing the visibility of officers. My administration will bring more programs to educate parents and students. As the Internet Crimes Against Children task force officer, I have seen firsthand how our children are the victims of horrendous crimes, and we will bring increased awareness to parents. And lastly, unfortunately, we have a great need to educate teachers and students about active shooter preparedness and as Sheriff, I will make sure our schools have all the training needed.

Lane Perry: Our administration has always held the safety of students, teachers and staff with the utmost of importance. Over the past 13 years we have formed a strong partnership with our school administration. We regularly interact with them to improve upon school safety. Our SRO’s [school resource officers] work with school staff to identify and address any concerns. The SRO’s also interact with students, being a positive role model while encouraging reporting of any concerns. Our SRO’s are in the high schools, middle schools and the Center for Community Learning. They’re also assigned to elementary schools, and our other officers patrol elementary schools as well. Our deputies go to the elementary schools, participating in mentoring programs and providing protection. All of our SRO’s and deputies have received advanced tactical training. At any indication of a security concern, our office responds to the school in question and investigates the matter to the fullest.

What could you do about the drug problem?

Farmer: In the last election, I raised concerns about the drug problems in our county, and now we are one of the highest in drug overdoses in Virginia. As sheriff, I plan to double our current drug arrests and increase the amount of drug search warrants. I will be a more visible sheriff, out in the community seeing firsthand what drug problems need to be addressed. I will make sure the citizens are being heard and not ignored any longer. I understand that they want their neighborhoods to be a safe place for their families and I have listened to their stories and frustrations. We are way behind the times in our approach to save lives from drug overdoses. My administration will make sure our department is up to date with all preventive methods and any education will be made available to the public. And looking ahead, I will put into place increased drug awareness programs in all of our schools to make sure students are aware of the dangers of drugs. I will not just stand by as sheriff and let this continue, so my administration will take action against drugs in Henry County and no longer wait for other agencies to do it for us.

Perry: In 13 years as sheriff, we have maintained a good working relationship with all federal, state and local agencies in combating the drug problem for the region. We have a senior investigator assigned to the DEA task force. This keeps federal attention and resources focused on our community. We have a professional, well trained and well experienced Vice Division. These investigators have a combined total of almost 50 years of experience in drug investigations. The Vice Division is daily conducting undercover operations, and we also have a Street Crimes Unit within our office that focuses on problem areas for drugs. Our office participates with Drug Free Martinsville and Henry County, and we have a drug takeback box. I helped implement an anonymous reporting system in schools for students to report drugs and any safety issues. We also look forward to programs in the new jail to stop addictions.

Why are you the best candidate for sheriff?

Farmer: I have served 23 years in law enforcement, and I am a 20-year veteran of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. I have served my country in the United States Army, served my state in the National Guard and served my county as a law enforcement officer, a foster parent and a member of our Republican committee. I have been in public service for 30 years and have always dedicated myself to serving others. I ran for sheriff in the last election and now, to make a difference and be a voice for the citizens of Henry County. I know firsthand the problems that they are facing because I have been in their homes, their neighborhoods and their schools. As sheriff, I will fight for the safety of their families as if they were my own. I will be a leader that produces results for Henry County and no more excuses. My experienced administration is ready to face the high crime rate that Henry County has continued to carry when compared to the surrounding jurisdictions. I am asking Henry County citizens to elect me sheriff, and together we can make Henry Count a safer place to live.

Perry: I have served our community for 27 years with unquestioned integrity. Thirteen years ago my leadership was established and proven while rebuilding the Sheriff’s Office to its current professional state. In my 13 years I regularly attend community events and neighborhood watches to interact with and be responsive to citizens. Our senior staff has over 160 combined years of service. I’ve increased staffing within all areas of the office and SRO’s in schools. My administration was the first to put SRO’s in the middle schools and CCL. I have brought the office into the cutting edge of technology. We use body cams to make sure we provide fair, ethical and unbiased service. My leadership makes sure all of our deputies are serving our community to the best of their ability. My administration uses tax dollars wisely and has secured millions of dollars in grants and funding to better serve our community.