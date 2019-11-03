As the race for office of sheriff of Henry County is nearing the end, candidates who have squared off at a variety of forums say they plan to spend the last couple of days getting around with voters.
The race among incumbent Lane Perry and challenges John Cassell and Jerry Farmer has been contentious and appears it will be right up until Tuesday’s election.
Perry was appointed interim sheriff in 2006, after former sheriff H. Frank Cassell and several other former officers were indicted in federal court on charges they conspired to deal drugs. He has been elected to full terms in 2007, 2011 and 2015.
Farmer was hired at the sheriff’s office in 1995 and served as correctional officer, road officer, road supervisor, vice investigator, criminal investigator and school resource officer. He was part of the search-and-rescue team with the sheriff’s office and has been in charge of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. He also has worked for the Virginia Department of Corrections and Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority.
Cassell retired from the HCSO in 2017, after 15 years employment there. He has been lieutenant of professional standards division/accreditation manager (Special Weapons & Tactics Team Leader/Sniper) after rising through ranks in the department. He also worked at the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office from 1997 to 2002, including as an Emergency Response Leader.
Perry goes to the polls backed by $24,000 in contributions, and Farmer said he neither solicited nor accepted contributions. Cassell said he’s collected “over $20,000” from about 800 supporters.
Perry said his contributions have “been a mixture” between “some pretty substantial contributions, a couple of well-attended fundraisers” and numbers of smaller contributions.
Farmer, on the other hand, said he paid for his campaign himself, with no contributions whatsoever.
“I just paid for the whole thing out of pocket. That way I don’t own nobody anything,” he said. He did not solicit contributions, “and when some people tried to offer me some, I said I didn’t want none,” he said.
Because he had run for sheriff four years ago, “I had a lot of signs and stuff I was able to reuse,” Farmer said. Already having materials to use had him spending only somewhere between $1,500 and $2,000, he estimated.
Overall, Perry has been getting good feedback on what people are calling a “positive campaign,” he said, and “we hope that’s representative that we’ve been running a professional office.”
Leading up to Tuesday, Perry plans “continuing to get out and meet as many people as I can, still delivering campaign items,” he said.
“I’m feeling good about the election,” Farmer said.
Leading up through Tuesday, he said he plans to be out “meeting as many people as I can, getting ready for the polls.”
Cassell has had the days before elections filled with activities, from the Truck of Treats in Fieldale Friday to helping with the breakfast at the Spencer Ruritan Club Saturday, followed by a potluck dinner at a church. Though he’s going to church and relaxing today, he plans to head out door-to-door on Monday.
Politics have gotten what they termed “dirty” toward the end of the race, Perry and Farmer said.
Cassell held a press conference Friday afternoon and delivered a press release that included accusations that Perry’s administration included “nearly $200,000 earmarked in budget for deputies who don’t exist” and “armored vehicle supposedly purchased with grant money,” according to his press release.
He said after the press conference that he held the event to talk about issues he couldn’t bring up in the earlier debates.
Perry said that the $200,000 did not come from the budget but actually was more of a place-holding figure in the accounting software, representing retired deputies who were available to the department for part-time work.
He said the armored vehicle was paid for by $126,178 from state asset forfeiture, $35,617 from federal asset forfeiture, $35,749 from a grant from the Virginia attorney general and $42,271 from HSCO budget transfers.
And he defended having the vehicle. “This is a very utilized life-saving equipment,” Perry said of the vehicle, which he has deployed to put a barrier between people and danger, in part by stopping bullets.
It has been used in more than 23 drug search warrants and more than 40 high-risk situations and has been “at all the major events that take place here,” he said.
“It can stop a 50-caliber rifle. You can drive it into a situation that there may be active shooting” to rescue people. “It has been used in over 60 situation.”
“I just heard one of my competitors … got a press release going,” Farmer said Friday of Cassell’s press conference. “He’s just bringing something [the armored vehicle] out that I’ve already brought out about unnecessary spending.”
Farmer said the armored vehicle was paid for largely with taxpayers’ money, because a grant expected for it fell through.
“The other candidate found out that the grant was not approved, and the taxpayers ended flipping the bill for it,” Farmer said.
Only about $42,000 for the armored vehicle came from the sheriff’s office budget (taxpayers’ money), Perry said. A grant paid almost $36,000, and the rest was from forfeiture.
One of the key topics that has emerged from the campaigns — along with the ongoing drug problem and statistics on crime — is school safety.
Both Farmer and Cassell have argued that the sheriff’s office should assign a resource officer to each county school.
There are SROs in five of the 14 Henry County Public Schools: the Center for Community Learning plus the high schools and middle schools.
Perry said he would support such a plan if funding were possible for it. The current workload is too heavy to allow the sheriff’s office to reassign some officers from other duties to be SROs, he has said, and hiring more officers would be too expensive.
Cassell has said that, if elected, he would have deputies stationed at satellite offices around the county. They would be places the county owns, such as fire departments or rescue squads, and some churches have added space, he said.
A controversy and heated comments emerged at a forum early in the campaign when former Henry County Supervisor Mike Seidle brought up an incident from when Cassell was security officer at Memorial Hospital from 1993-1997. During a mock drill in which Cassell was involved in 1995, five masked men burst into the emergency room waving pistols and demanding drugs. Nurses and patients did not know it was a drill. Four nurses swore out criminal warrants, and the case went to court.
“I was just following orders, doing my job,” Cassell said. The drill was done as part of the hospital accreditation process, to show how employees handled training and were assessed, he said. Done in conjunction with the Martinsville Police Department, the drill was approved by the hospital’s board of directors and administrator, Joe Roach, and “went perfectly as planned.” Afterward, he said, out-of-town attorneys got involved, threatening a $30 million lawsuit of “a PR nightmare with the media.”
Cassell was charged with four counts each of assault and brandishing a firearm and was found not guilty in court.
The nurses and others involved said the experience was traumatizing and jeopardized the medical conditions of two patients, and the hospital paid them an undisclosed sum.
Cassell confronted Seidle about bringing up the issue during an event at the Oak Level Ruritan Club. He said Perry was behind Seidle’s questions, which both Perry and Seidle denied.
Cassell told those in attendance that “I was just doing my job” during that drill. The issue has continued to be a shroud over this week’s election.
“I’m glad that it’s coming to an end,” Farmer said. “I’m thankful to the good Lord for giving me the strength to not run for sheriff not once but twice. It’s time that we get somebody in there that’s actually going to create a change.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.