Democrat Eric Stamps faces a formidable, established opponent in nine-term incumbent Republican Delegate Danny Marshall in the 14th District House race.
The district, which includes all of Danville and parts of Pittsylvania and Henry counties, leans heavily Republican and has repeatedly re-elected Marshall.
"This district is not one of the more competitive in the commonwealth," said Danville Democratic Committee Chairman Chris Daniel. "We have in the past launched some very well-funded campaigns that were not able to overcome the general make-up of this district."
Stamps, however, has worked hard to overcome his newness to the political scene and name recognition issues, Daniel said.
"Eric is a bright young political operative who's thrown his heart and soul into this campaign," he said. "He's put a great deal of effort into the campaign."
Born and raised in Danville, Stamps, 30, graduated from George Washington High School, where he played baseball, basketball, and soccer and ran cross-country. He also coached soccer.
After graduating from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco with a degree in web design and new media, he "returned to Danville with a new voice and a calling to help his hometown," according to his online biography.
He earned a master's degree in media design from Full Sail University, worked in print shops afterward and volunteered for the gubernatorial campaign of Ralph Northam and for Leslie Cockburn, who ran unsuccessfully against Denver Riggleman in 2018 for the 5th District Congressional seat vacated by Tom Garrett.
Speaking to residents while canvassing in his old neighborhood in South Danville is what he said motivated him to seek public office.
"Through our conversations, they would tell me things weren't any better than when I grew up there," Stamps said.
Residents in the city feel as if only a select few are given attention and resources while everyone else is left to their own devices, he said.
"No one's speaking up for them," Stamps said. "That is one of the many reasons that motivated me to run."
Stamps is also the founder of local political action group Indivisible Southside, which focuses on voter registration and engagement. He also managed Danville City Councilman Gary Miller's campaign for council.
He is also a member of political grassroots groups Virginia Organizing and People's Action Virginia, as well as the Pittsylvania County NAACP.
The region's wage rates are a reason he supports incrementally raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. He also wants to end the state's Dillon rule, which limits local governing powers to those allowed by the state and, in turn, restricts localities from raising their minimum wage above that of the Commonwealth.
He also would focus on fighting climate change by emphasizing wind and solar power in the region.
Stamps also supports the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, which the state has not ratified. An effort to do so during the last General Assembly session failed.
Stamps has raised more than $40,000 for his campaign to date., far less than the roughly $160,000 Marshall had raised by the end of September.
Though Stamps faces an uphill battle against Marshall, local Republicans are not dismissing him.
"We have to take any candidate seriously," said Danville Republican Committee Chairman Mark Nicholson.
