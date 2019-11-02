HENRY COUNTY
Henry County School Board
Shelira D. Morrison of Axton and Cherie Joyce Whitlow of Collinsville are vying for the at-large seat held by Joe DeVault, who is not seeking re-election.
Shelira Morrison lives in Axton: “I’m passionate about serving citizens, I love serving and I want to work with the board to make an incredible difference.”
Morrison works as a recruiter for Patrick Henry Community College and is a Martinsville-Henry County STEM Coach (STEM is a 3-year program for professional learning and leadership recently approved for Henry County Schools).
“I have always believed in being a part of the community, to make a difference, expand my service. I do a lot of volunteer work and have great relationships with community organizations,” she said.
Cherie Whitlow lives in Collinsville: “I have actually been in the trenches of the school system. I’ve been a substitute teacher, physical education teacher, and taught Pre-K through 12th grade. I’ve experienced students at each grade level.”
Whitlow has been assistant principal at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School and principal at John Redd Smith Elementary and Campbell Court Elementary.
“Then I discovered there was a problem with the buses,” she said. “I became the Supervisor of Transportation for Henry County and for a couple of years worked to close that disconnect.”
Whitlow now works in Franklin County, but she still resides in Henry County. “My heart is here in Henry County. I want to make sure we’re producing students that can come out and be effective members of our society and be a part of fixing what needs to be fixed,” she said.
PATRICK COUNTY
Board of Supervisors Blue Ridge District
Clyde M. DeLoach is challenging incumbent Karl Von Weiss, both of Stuart, for the Blue Ridge District seat.
Clyde M. DeLoach: “I think I bring a fresh set of ideas. He’s (my opponent) been on the board for 12 years. Some good things have happened, but some bad things have happened. We’ve lost the hospital, we’ve run a deficit for at least five years now, so I think it’s time for a change.”
DeLoach said his experience as a minister gives him a proper perspective. “Everywhere I’ve been transferred around I’ve contributed to the county. I’ve been an EMT, a police Chaplain in Newport News and Virginia Beach, and I believe I should contribute to the place I live,” he said.
Karl Von Weiss: “I have 12 years of experience on the board. I’ve shown the county what I can do. The schools are upgraded, we have more paved roads, low crime, new jail, new bookmobile, and an excellent chance of getting (U.S.) 58 four-laned in 2020.
“I’ve served my county ever since I got out of the Air Force. In the 12 years I’ve been on the board I’ve returned every single call I’ve ever gotten. I will work to solve every issue they have.”
Board of Supervisors Mayor River District
Incumbent W.L. “Lock” Boyce of Stuart is being challenged by C. Clayton Kendrick Jr. of Patrick Springs.
W.L. “Lock” Boyce has a veterinarian practice in Patrick County and is not afraid of controversy. “I’m not running against Kendrick, I’m running against Wren Williams,” said Boyce. Williams is a Patrick County attorney. “My opponent is backed by the Williams’ family PAC [Political Action Committee]. I’m opposed to that and them. I’ve been attacked viciously, savagely. They even set up a website and purchased my domain name ‘lockboyce.com’... terrible thing – see what you think!
“If I don’t win, the injustice and unfairness in Patrick County, the bad things in Patrick County will win. The system takes money from poor people and gives it to the rich people, it’s the traditional way in Patrick County. They didn’t understand who I was... ought not to spend money on education... keep ‘em down, keep ‘em working. We knew there would be a tax increase at some point, but last year there was a huge panic ‘Patrick County is millions of dollars in debt, and Boyce organized it 10 years ago.’ If you tell a lie until it becomes a fact, it’s still a lie. People [in Patrick County] are losing their houses and their farms on the courthouse square. The rich guys keep getting richer and the people on fixed incomes are getting taxed.”
C. Clayton Kendrick Jr.: “I’m willing to work with anyone and everyone. There is too much friction and no communication between the Board of Supervisors, School Board and other departments. They [members of the board] are loud and vocal, [but] just don’t get anything done anymore.”
Kendrick runs a paving, sealing and gravel hauling business in Patrick County. “I’ve seen the county get in bad shape,” he said. “I got interested in politics after seeing the way they [members of the board] act. I’ve been in business for over 40 years and you can’t spend money you don’t have. I’ll listen to the people and work problems out.”
Board of Supervisors Peters Creek District
Keith A. Puckett of Patrick Springs and Denise Litten Stirewalt of Stuart are running for the seat vacated by Rickie Fulcher, who is not seeking re-election.
Keith A. Puckett: “I think I have an advantage. I was born, raised, and made a living here. After 24 years in public schools, I’ve got a good idea on the process and how things go. I want to be part of the solution that gets Patrick County back to where we need to be... most important – get control of the debt situation before anything else. I tell you what, I have a newfound respect for those running for office.”
Denise Litten Stirewalt has a background in merchandising. “I work for New York Life three days a week and the rest of the time I work for HelmsBriscoe [a management and consulting firm],” she said.
“I’m a public servant, not a politician. I run on my qualifications, not bashing my opponent. The financial status of the county, healthcare, tourism, all have room for improvement. I have lots of ideas to bring to the table from economic development and growth to 21st century health care.”
Patrick County School Board Blue Ridge District
Shannon Royall Harrell is challenging Ronnie N. Terry, both of Meadows of Dan. Terry had resigned from the board on Sept. 30, and Harrell was appointed to fill the remainder of his term.
Ronnie N. Terry was indicted on one count each of election fraud and forging a public record in connection with documents that were submitted to the Registrar’s Office in order to run for a fourth term. He turned himself in at the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 13 and posted a $3,000 bond.
Terry said he wants back on the board because of unfinished business. “We’ve got a lot going on. We’re still looking for a new superintendent. We’ve got an issue with losing some students. There’s a whole lot of things coming up that’s going to be tough to handle,” he said.
“I just think maybe I’m a little better qualified for it than my opponent. I’ve done it almost 12 years, and I’ve always done what I thought was good for the kids and the school system.”
Shannon Royall Harrell: “They appointed me when Mr. Terry resigned back in September. I started on Oct. 1. I still have to win the election. I’m only filling the position until Jan. 1.”
Harrell is a teacher at the Piedmont Governor’s School in Martinsville. “I tell my students all the time to make a difference, to be the change they want to see,” she said. “Don’t just fuss about things, do something about it.”
“I got involved when I heard a couple of rumors in the community and I’m always interested if things are factual or if it’s just a rumor. I started attending meetings and researching and because of that, that’s why I’m running.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.