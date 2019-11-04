General Assembly
Senate District 20
i-William Stanley (R) 69.6%
Sherman D. Witcher Sr. (I) 30.0%
House District 14
i-Danny Marshall (R) 61.3%
Eric Stamps (D) 38.6%
House District 16
i-Les Adams (R) 75.0%
Dustin Evans (L) 24.5%
Henry County
Sheriff
John Cassell 41.8%
Jerry Farmer 4.6%
i-Lane Perry 53.6%
School board
At-large seat
Shelira D. Morrison 30.8%
Cherie Joyce Whitlow 77.1%
Patrick County
Board of Supervisors
Blue Ridge District
Clyde M. DeLoach 64.9%
i-Karl Von Weiss 34.4%
Mayor River District
i-W.L. Lock Boyce 27.9%
C.Clayton Kendrick Jr. 71.9%
Peters Creek District
Keith A. Puckett 41.2%
Denise Litten Stirewalt 58.1%
School Board
Blue Ridge District
i-Shannon Royall Harrell 75.1%
Ronnie N. Terry 24.5%
Others elected without opposition
House of Delegates
District 9: Charles Poindexter (R-Franklin County)
Henry County
- Commissioner of Revenue Linda N. Love
- Commonwealth’s Attorney M. Andrew Nester
- Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Parsons Buchanan
- Reed Creek District Supervisor Tommy J. Slaughter
- Ridgeway District Supervisor Ryan F. Zehr
- Horsepasture District School Board Terri C. Flanagan
- Reed Creek District School Board Teddy Doyle Martin II
- Ridgeway District School Board Francis E. Zehr
- Treasurer Scott B. Grindstaff
- Soil and Water Conservation Blue Ridge District: Andrew L. Barker, R. Darryl Holland
Martinsville
- Clerk of Circuit Court Ashby R. Pritchett
Patrick County
- Commissioner of Revenue Janet Hall Rorrer
- Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie B. Vipperman
- Sheriff Dan Smith
- Treasurer Sandra K. Stone
- Soil and Water Conservation Patrick District; E. Wayne Clark, Joseph A. Sparks, Richard E. Kreh Sr.
