General Assembly

Senate District 20

i-William Stanley (R)                   69.6%

Sherman D. Witcher Sr. (I)         30.0%

House District 14

i-Danny Marshall (R)                  61.3%  

Eric Stamps (D)                         38.6%

House District 16

i-Les Adams (R)                        75.0% 

Dustin Evans (L)                       24.5%

Henry County

Sheriff

John Cassell                             41.8% 

Jerry Farmer                            4.6%

i-Lane Perry                             53.6%

School board

At-large seat

Shelira D. Morrison                   30.8%

Cherie Joyce Whitlow                77.1%

Patrick County

Board of Supervisors

Blue Ridge District

Clyde M. DeLoach                    64.9%

i-Karl Von Weiss                      34.4% 

Mayor River District

i-W.L. Lock Boyce                   27.9% 

C.Clayton Kendrick Jr.             71.9%

Peters Creek District

Keith A. Puckett                     41.2%

Denise Litten Stirewalt           58.1% 

School Board

Blue Ridge District

i-Shannon Royall Harrell        75.1% 

Ronnie N. Terry                    24.5% 

Others elected without opposition

House of Delegates

District 9: Charles Poindexter (R-Franklin County)

Henry County

  • Commissioner of Revenue Linda N. Love
  • Commonwealth’s Attorney M. Andrew Nester
  • Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Parsons Buchanan
  • Reed Creek District Supervisor Tommy J. Slaughter
  • Ridgeway District Supervisor Ryan F. Zehr
  • Horsepasture District School Board Terri C. Flanagan
  • Reed Creek District School Board Teddy Doyle Martin II
  • Ridgeway District School Board Francis E. Zehr
  • Treasurer Scott B. Grindstaff
  • Soil and Water Conservation Blue Ridge District: Andrew L. Barker, R. Darryl Holland

Martinsville

  • Clerk of Circuit Court Ashby R. Pritchett

Patrick County

  • Commissioner of Revenue Janet Hall Rorrer
  • Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie B. Vipperman
  • Sheriff Dan Smith
  • Treasurer Sandra K. Stone
  • Soil and Water Conservation Patrick District; E. Wayne Clark, Joseph A. Sparks, Richard E. Kreh Sr.

i means incumbent.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.