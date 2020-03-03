It didn’t take long to decide who Democrats in Virginia — and in the region — wanted to be their nominee to take on President Donald Trump this November.
Former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of Virginia’s Democratic presidential primary by The Associated Press shortly after the polls closed Tuesday, and the city of Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties followed suit by handing Biden a definitive victory in the region.
With all 25 precincts reporting in Henry County, unofficial results had Biden with 69% of the vote, followed by Bernie Sanders with 16%, Mike Bloomberg with 7%, Elizabeth Warren with 4%, and Tulsi Gabbard with 1%.
In Patrick County, with all 14 precincts reporting, Biden had earned 51%, followed by Sanders with 23%, Bloomberg with 11%, Warren with 8% and Gabbard with 2%.
Martinsville’s seven precincts put Biden on top with 68%, followed by Sanders with 16%, Bloomberg with 10%, Warren with 3%, and Gabbard with 1%.
There were 14 names on the ballot in Virginia, but only five candidates remain in the race by Super Tuesday, when 13 other states and Somoa selected about a third of the nation’s delegates.
Election officials at the polls were not allowed to tell voters which candidates had dropped out, but Democratic Committee members were outside the polling places giving instructions.
MHC Democratic Committee Treasurer Ellen Jessee was in the parking lot at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.
“I am just letting people know who’s dropped out of the race, so they don’t lose their vote, and passing out cards inviting people to join the Democratic Committee,” Jessee said.
Virginia is not a party-registered state, so any registered voter was eligible to vote in the Democratic primary regardless of party affiliation.
“Some people think since it’s a Democratic primary Republicans are not supposed to vote. That’s in different states,” polling official Cletus Earles said. “But In Virginia, anyone can voted in the primary. I had to convince one person” of that.
“When he found out it was a Democratic primary, he said, ‘Oh no, I can’t vote.’ I said, ‘Oh, yes, you can.’”
The majority of voters in Henry and Patrick counties usually vote for a Republican candidate during regular elections, while the majority of voters in the city of Martinsville typically vote Democrat.
The numbers indicate areas that historically vote Democrat had higher turnouts than areas traditionally voting Republican.
The percentage of registered voters casting votes in Martinsville was 19%, nearly twice the combined average of 10% in Henry and Patrick counties.
Virginia held a dual primary in 2016, when both Republicans and Democrats went to the polls on the same day to choose a candidate. This year the Republican Party notified the Virginia Department of Elections that it would not hold a primary and instead will select its party’s nominee later this year at a convention.
Martinsville Registrar Cindy Barbour said out of 8,591 registered voters in the city, 12% voted in the Democratic Primary in 2016, while 11% voted in the Republican Primary for a total of almost 24%.
“I anticipate about 20% turnout,” Barbour said last week.
At 1:30 p.m. Barbour said 874 people had voted in all precincts shortly after the midway point in the day.
This year there are 8,582 registered voters in the city. When the polls closed, a total of 1,650 had voted in Martinsville, creating just less than a 1 in 5 turnout
Henry County Registrar Elizabeth Stone said she would not guess before Super Tuesday, but she had said in 2016 there were 34,946 registered voters in Henry County. “Seven percent voted in the Democratic primary, and 16.5% voted Republican.”
There are now 35,209 registered voters in Henry County. 3,883 voted in the primary for a turnout of 11%.
“I’m not really sure, but I’m hoping for 30%” Patrick County Registrar Susan Taylor said last week.
Patrick County has 12,153 registered voters, and 1,084 voted in the primary for a turnout of almost 9%.
Last week an aggregate of polling data predicted Sanders would win in Virginia with 25% of the vote followed by Bloomberg and then Biden.
But exit polling on Tuesday projected Biden would sweep Virginia with 43%, followed by Sanders with 23% and Bloomberg with 17%.
But with about 10% of the vote to be counted on Tuesday night, Biden had pushed his total past 50%, the first candidate to surpass that margin in any in primary.
Sanders was getting about 23% of the votes, Warren with 11%, Bloomberg with 9% and Gabbard with 1%.
Virginia becomes Biden’s second consecutive Southern state after his victory Saturday in South Carolina.
According to The Associated Press, exit polls showed that Biden again drew strong support from African-Americans and older voters.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236.
