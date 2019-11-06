The Electoral Boards have completed their canvassing of Tuesday’s returns, and one discrepancy was discovered in the city of Martinsville.
“One provisional vote was added,” said Cindy Barbour, Martinsville city registrar. “The canvas started this morning at 9:15 a.m. and ended at 11 a.m. The added provisional vote resulted in an additional vote for Witcher, Evans and Pritchett. Otherwise, everything has gone pretty smoothly.”
The city, with no civic elections, had much less turnout than Henry and Patrick counties, which had robust slates. State legislative races weren’t very competitive, either.
Only 25% of registered voters in Martinsville voted, and the highest turnout was a tie between Precinct 1, “housing,” and Precinct 6, Albert Harris Elementary School, at 23%. The lowest turnout was 17% at Precinct 3, the Virginia Museum of Natural History.
Out of 8,510 registered voters in the city of Martinsville, 2,107 people participated.
Elizabeth Stone, Henry County’s registrar, said her canvass was complete, and “Everything turned out as expected.”
Stone said 13,650 people out of 34,686 registered voters cast votes in this year’s election in Henry County for a turnout of 39%.
The county had a closely watched race for sheriff and one school board vacancy.
In Patrick County, there were three seats on the board of supervisors and one on the school board.
“The canvas is finished, and there were no changes,” Registrar Susan Taylor said. “Participation was pretty much in-line with what we expected.”
Taylor said the percentage of voter turnout in Patrick was “just shy of 40%.”
