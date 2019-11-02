Independent candidate Sherman D. Witcher Sr. of Rocky Mount is challenging William M. “Bill” Stanley, Jr. for the 20th District Senate seat.
Stanley (R-Franklin County) has served in the Senate since 2011 in the district that includes all of Martinsville, Galax, Henry County and Patrick County and parts of Carroll, Franklin, Halifax and Pittsylvania counties and Danville.
Witcher had planned to run against him as a Democrat, but that didn’t work out.
“My concern is that we are being properly represented [in Richmond],” Witcher said. “I have very little money ... less than $2,000, no staff ... but if I had some of the funding, it would be a no brainer. I would put the money to a different space of use.”
Witcher was the only person to seek the Democratic nomination. He said he expected to get the party’s endorsement and receive enough financial backing to mount a serious campaign, but when the Democrats met to pick a nominee, they voted to put no one on the ballot.
Witcher said he was shocked. “The Democrat ticket got a little salty, but it turned out to be a better deal [choosing to run as an independent]. My message has been down the middle. They say they’ll help you [the Democratic Party], but they didn’t help.”
They could have provided enough money to get voters “to know me and get me pushed off into this office,” he said.
Stanley in his statements focused not on his opponent but on issues that have been prevalent in his district.
“We have to have the Commonwealth of Virginia focus on our infrastructure and that is to make a commitment to the construction of the highway grade southern connector because that’s going to help us attract employers to the area who need to get goods to market and we need to connect ourselves to the North Carolina economy for that purpose,” Stanley said.
“I think workforce training is always a priority – that we’re creating a workforce pipeline that’s not only going to help our students in our public schools in Henry County and Martinsville and Danville and Pittsylvania County and the rest of the district, to be able to acquire a skill for the 21st century workforce that is not only making them job ready, but will also pay them an excellent salary and benefits.
“When you have enough students in the pipeline, pretty soon companies will start locating in that area where the pipeline is.”
There is much common ground between Witcher’s priorities and Stanley’s campaign platforms.
“Foremost is the availability of jobs, fair jobs, wages so people can survive,” Witcher said. “A lot of situations boil down to income, housing, healthcare, education, but the frontrunner is jobs, so people don’t have to work two or three jobs and the employers have what they need.
“A lot of people say we’ve got jobs and nobody trained. We need to start in the ninth and 10th grades and have programs so kids can come out of high school and go to these jobs. You need to create a source of money. It’s not as hard or as complicated as it seems - (they) make it complicated to keep everyone in the dark.”
Said Stanley: “We need to improve rural health care. We need to solve the problem with the Patrick County Hospital [currently closed]. We need to expand telemedicine in our region so that more people have more access to quality doctors outside of the area.
“We cannot do telemedicine and telehealth without making sure we have a strong broadband infrastructure, so we need to make sure the last mile of cable and fiber is laid in our area. Compared to the other regions in our area, we are woefully lacking in access to high-speed internet.”
Neither candidate has been seen very much on the campaign trail in Martinsville and Henry County, but Stanley says he considers this area home.
“My family, ancestrally, is from this area,” he said. “The first case I ever tried as a lawyer was in the Henry County General District Court. So it’s important to me, as a state senator, to go back to Richmond and be a loud booming voice for the needs of our area.
“When I’m done, when I’ve run out of ideas, or its time for someone new ... the only thing that you’re left with in terms of your legacy are the pieces of legislation that you wrote, that you fought for, and that you got passed into law to help the people that you serve.”
Witcher said he has campaigned “in churches, houses, streets, but not a lot of meetings where they check you out and all that. I took my time to go door-to-door, floor-to-floor, people that can’t vote need to be represented.
“My campaign has been everywhere. I don’t go to ‘show-off campaigns’ with 35 to 40 people. I go to venues where there are hundreds, parties and crowds. You’ll see me on the side of the street holding up a sign. I’ve been in front of Sheetz in Franklin County where there are 4,000 cars an hour, in Halifax, and at the Roses in Henry County.”
Witcher’s last financial report was filed Aug. 31 and lists total receipts of $1,151, total expenses of $940, and an ending balance of $211. His top contributor is himself with $501, followed by the Democratic Party of Danville with $500.
Stanley’s last financial report was filed Oct. 24 and lists a starting balance of $74,769, total receipts of $475,056, total expenses of $506,741, and an ending balance of $43,080. His top contributors for this election cycle are Allen Allen Allen & Allen $10,000, Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment LLC $5,000, Ben J. Davenport, Jr. $4,500, Virginia Trial Lawyers Association $4,000, and Virginia Realtors $4,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.