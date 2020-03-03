Carmine DiMaro was on his way to the airport for a flight to California for a career in television and movies, but first, he stopped by the Dyers Store Fire Department, the site of voting for District 505, to vote in the Democratic primary.
Although he was in a hurry, “I think it’s important to do that,” he said. “I have a candidate I would really like to see be the nominee.”
The candidate for whom he voted, he said, would “be willing to take on the biggest problems” the nation faces, such as income inequality and imbalance of power.
Of 14 names on the ballot Tuesday, only five candidates remain in the running: Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
Elections officials were not allowed to tell voters which candidates still were in the running, said various polling-place workers, including John Christian, chief elections official at Precinct 4 at Martinsville High School.
“Because we have not had official notification from the state of Virginia … we cannot say anything,” Christian said. “It’s up to the voter to know what’s going on.”
In the parking lot of the Virginia Museum of Natural History, MHC Democratic Committee Treasurer Ellen Jessee, wearing a yellow rain slicker in the light but steady rain, was handing out cards that showed which candidates remained.
They were sample ballots with the names Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Marianne Williamson, Michael Bennet, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer marked through with red lines.
Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Steyer had withdrawn after the South Carolina Primary on Saturday.
“Candidates whose names are crossed out have suspended their campaigns … but will still appear on your ballot,” instructions read. “They appear on your ballot because they did not give the State Board of Elections sufficient time to remove them from the ballots.”
Said Jessee: “I am just letting people know who’s dropped out of the race, so they don’t lose their vote, and passing out cards inviting people to join the Democratic Committee.
She said some Democratic Committee members are handing out the cards at some polling places but not all.
Inside the Virginia Museum of Natural History, in the classroom where the voting is taking place, Elections official William Randolph sat by the doorway. When asked how voting was going, he mimed the playing of a violin – in other words, slow.
As of around 8 a.m., 18 people had voted, he said.
That lined up with statistics Martinsville City Registrar Cindy Barbour gave later in the day. By 1:30 p.m., turnout was 6% at the museum. Precinct 1, the former City Housing Office, was leading all precincts with 16%, followed by Precinct 6, Albert Harris Elementary School, with 15%. Precinct 4, Martinsville High School, and Precinct 5, Martinsville School Administration building, were both at 9%. Precinct 2, Martinsville Middle School, stood at 8%.
Overal city turnout was 9% by 1:30 p.m., with votes cast by 785 out of 8,582 voters.
The first vote at Dyer’s Store was cast at 6:44 a.m., officials said. When a ballot was put into the tally machine at 7:09 a.m., the machine’s statistics read that it was the sixth ballot of the day and the 1,785th ballot of the machine’s lifetime.
Charlotte Jones voted at District 505 shortly after DiMaro did.
She made sure to cast her vote “because of all the sacrifices that have been made for the right to vote,” she said, “and with the condition the country’s in, it’s important to have a voice in what’s going on” in government.
She voted for the candidate she did because “I want somebody to bring unity back and have some experience in the government – bring back some decency” to the office of president, she said.
At the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in Chatham Heights, site of voting for Precinct 405, voters were ready and steady.
“There was one person at the door when we got here at 5:30 this morning,” poll official Cletus Earles said.
In the first hour of the day, they “got more [voters] than I expected this early,” polls official Barbara Wilson said.
Twenty-three had voted by 7:30 a.m., Larneal Reynolds said.
Wilson said she could remember when there was only that amount by nearly the end of the day. “Several years ago, in my working days, I came to the primary and was the 25th voter at 5:30 p.m.," she said.
Said Earles: “Some people think since it’s a Democratic primary Republicans are not supposed to vote. That’s in different states.”
In Virginia, anyone can voted in the primary.
“I had to convince one person” of that, he added. “When he found out it was a Democratic primary, he said, ‘Oh no, I can’t vote.’ I said, ‘Oh yes, you can.’”
Polling official Bill Coggin said, “When you look at the election, it’s primarily the Democratic Party looking for who they want to run against Trump. I think it’s very important for the people to get out and do that. If you don’t vote, I’m not going to listen to you complain too much. I don’t have to agree with who you voted for and may not, but if you don’t vote, don’t talk” negatively about politics.
Brenda G. Hairston, who voted at the VFW building, said that she voted for the candidate she trusted would “not only lead the country with compassion and dedication but know how to run it;” look out for the best interests of the elderly and children; and ensure fairness and respect “for all classes of people.”
Over at Precinct 4, voting in the auditorium of Martinsville High School, 27 people had voted by 7:50 a.m.
Elections official Melody Cartwright said she had voted by absentee earlier, because she couldn’t leave her position to go to her assigned voting place. Only those who were working in their voting district could vote on Tuesday.
Cartwright was greeting people as they entered the lobby of the school’s auditorium and, when they were leaving, helping them put their ballots in the ballot box and giving out the “I voted” stickers.
Felecia Watkins was sitting at the table to check voters off the list when they arrived. This was her fourth election day working, she said: the last presidential election and two elections before that. “Considering it’s a single-party primary, I think it’s steady this morning,” she said.
John Christian is the chief elections official at Precinct 4.
“It’s going well,” he said. “We had a steady stream of early voters, which I was surprised at. Being just a primary it’s always a little slower. So far, so good.”
Elections Day is a long one for polls officials. At the VFW building, staff were scheduled to be there from 5:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., without leaving. That’s on top of having come by on Monday to get everything set up, Earles said.
“All we had to do was set up the coffee pot” to be ready to roll on Tuesday, he added.
The day started even earlier at Martinsville High School, Cartwright said: 5 a.m.
Voting will continue until the polls close at 7 p.m.
