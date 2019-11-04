There will be three new faces on the board next term as two incumbents fell and one didn’t run for re-election.
In the Blue Ridge DistrictClyde M. DeLoach of Stuart took 64.9% of the vote to updend incumbent Karl Von Weiss, also of Stuart, who had served 12 years.
DeLoach had said he thought bringing “a fresh set of ideas. He’s (my opponent) been on the board for 12 years. Some good things have happened, but some bad things have happened. We’ve lost the hospital, we’ve run a deficit for at least five years now, so I think it’s time for a change.”
DeLoach also had said his experience as a minister gives him a proper perspective. “Everywhere I’ve been transferred around I’ve contributed to the county. I’ve been an EMT, a police Chaplain in Newport News and Virginia Beach, and I believe I should contribute to the place I live,” he said.
In Mayor River District, challenger C. Clayton Kendrick Jr. of Patrick Spring dominated incumbent W.L. “Lock” Boyce of Stuart, taking 71.9% of the vote.
Kendrick runs a paving, sealing and gravel hauling business in Patrick County. “I’ve seen the county get in bad shape,” he said. “I got interested in politics after seeing the way they [members of the board] act. I’ve been in business for over 40 years and you can’t spend money you don’t have. I’ll listen to the people and work problems out.”
Denise Litten Stirewalt of Stuart won 58.1% of the vote to turn back Keith A. Puckett of Patrick Springs to replace Rickie Fulcher, who did not seek re-election.
Stirewalt called herself “a public servant, not a politician. I run on my qualifications, not bashing my opponent. The financial status of the county, health care, tourism, all have room for improvement. I have lots of ideas to bring to the table from economic development and growth to 21st century health care.”
Patrick County School BoardShannon Royall Harrell, who took over the seat Blue Ridge District seat on the Patrick County School Board when Ronnie Terry got into legal problems, is the keeping the job.
Terry wanted to return, but Harrell took 75.1% of the vote against her fellow neighbor from Meadows of Dan.
Terry resigned Sept. 30 after being indicted on one count each of election fraud and forging a public record in connection with documents that were submitted to the Registrar’s Office in order to run for a fourth term.
Harrell, a teacher at the Piedmont Governor’s School in Martinsville, was appointed.
Henry County School BoardCherie Joyce Whitlow of Collinsville dominated Shelira D. Morrison of Axton to take over the seat vacated by Joe DeVault, who did not seek re-election.
Whitlow has been assistant principal at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School and principal at John Redd Smith Elementary and Campbell Court Elementary.
“I have actually been in the trenches of the school system. I’ve been a substitute teacher, physical education teacher, and taught Pre-K through 12th grade. I’ve experienced students at each grade level,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.