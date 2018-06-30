MARTINSVILLE-A building in Martinsville was destroyed Saturday as the result of a fire. Firefighters were called out before 8 p.m. Saturday to 303 E. Church St. in Martinsville. When the first crews arrived minutes later, the flames had already torn through parts of the building.
Fire officials said it would be some time before they determined what started the blaze. From the damage done to the structure, they said the building will likely be declared a total loss, but that would be determined at a later time. They did ask residents to stay away from the structure and to avoid attempting to go inside.
The building housed the Piedmont Community Services apartment complex, one of two operated by the group. The other one is in Franklin County.
The complex served as a home for residents who need either temporary or long-term housing because of substance abuse problems, disabilities or mental health issues.
Officials from Piedmont monitor the residents and provide help and support services, in order to help them live as independently as possible.
Fire officials as of 9:37 p.m. said they didn’t believe anyone was injured in the blaze and that everyone had got out of the building safely. That was updated an hour later, as some of the residents suffered minor injuries but all were confirmed safe. Attempts to reach officials at Piedmont Community Services were unsuccessful as of presstime.
As the firefighters went to work, crowds of people gathered to watch. Next door at 303A E. Church St., the Daily Grind’s parking lot was filled. People sat on cars or in the back of pickup trucks to watch.
“I’m praying for each of those firefighters down there,” said Cathy Faden. She and her two kids watched from their car, parked behind the coffeehouse. “I just hope they stay safe.”
People were lined up for about a block in both directions, with most offering prayers for the firefighters and just wondering what caused the smoke.
Residents across the city could see smoke from the fire, as it lifted high in the air. Fire crews from Bassett, Fieldale and Ridgeway helped Martinsville put out the blaze, which was reported as under control soon after midnight.