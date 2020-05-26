It’s official, albeit one month later than usual: The Henry County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to approve a $156 million county budget with no tax or fee increases for the upcoming fiscal year.
The board normally approves the budget at its April meeting and appropriates it in May, but COVID-19 forced the county to change both its calendar and its financial plans for 2020-21. Supervisors are scheduled to appropriate the funds on June 23.
The $156,358,217 spending plan includes local level funding of $18.9 million for Henry County Schools. That is an increase of 3.5% from the current year’s $150 million budget, which officials said is because of additional state funds for the school system as well as increased costs for health insurance premiums and programs serving foster youth.
Due to economic uncertainty from the pandemic, the budget does not include raises for county and school employees or capital projects that were previously on the table. Nor does it provide the additional funding requested by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for new staff the department needs to help prepare for opening up the new jail.
County Administrator Tim Hall has said the plan is “bare bones,” but county staff will continue to make adjustments if the revenue situation changes after the budget goes into effect July 1.
Also approved Tuesday were tax rates of $.555 per $100 assessed value of real estate and $1.55 per $100 of assessed value for personal property and for machinery and tools/business equipment.
The effective reimbursement rate for the Personal Property Tax Relief Act is 41.12%, and the city will charge $20.75 for cars and trucks, $12 for motorcycles and $12 for trailers.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
