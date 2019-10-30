A full moon is scheduled for Halloween next year -- but the weather starting Wednesday and continuing into Friday is, well, scary.
The forecast from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg is calling for overnight rains, perhaps flooding rains, to be followed by a chance of severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and an isolated tornado. That may be followed by frost on Friday morning.
All of that puts a damper on neighborhood trick-or-treating, but several community and church events still aim to go ahead with their plans, updated to fit the weather. Some have been moved to Friday, most are moved indoors and at least one involves carrying your own umbrella.
Uptown Trick-or-Treat
Uptown Trick-or-Treat is an annual tradition of local merchants giving candy to youngsters 12 and younger in costume. As of Wednesday afternoon, the event still was on “go,” though if it rains, that would mean kids would go into the businesses of participating merchants instead of more happening on the street.
Businesses not located in the trick-or-treat loop (down Church Street and back up Main Street) will be set up inside the West Piedmont Development Center at 22 E. Church St. People are asked to leave their umbrellas at the door.
Stuart Spooktacular
In Patrick County, the fifth annual Stuart Spooktacular has been moved to the Rotary Building on Woodlawn Drive. The building will be open at 4 p.m. for vendors to set up.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m., when the table decoration will take place. A costume parade begins at 6:30 p.m.; meet on stage. The Patrick County High School Flag Corps will give a presentation at 7 p.m., and Imagine Circus will perform at 7:30.
Other events
- St. Paul High Street Baptist Church (401 Fayette St.) has moved its Truck-or-Treat to Friday evening, from 6 to 8.
- The Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department’s Truck of Treat: If it rains, a decision will be made by 5 p.m. to postpone it to Friday, from 7-9 p.m. Original plans were 7-9 Thrsday in front of the Fieldale Community Center. A bouncy house will be set up for children, and food trucks will sell meals and snacks.
- Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will have trunk or treat from 6-7:30 Thursday night. If it rains, come to the fellowship hall.
- First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave., will have Trunk or Treat from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, rain or shine. If it rains, candy will be given from decorated “trunks” on tables inside the church. Park in the side lot and come in through the covered drive.
- Hollowfest is still going on at Kingdom Point Church, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway – in the Outreach Building. The festival will feature carnival games and prizes, trunk or treat and candy at 5:30-8:30 Thursday evening.
- Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have Trunk or Treat from 5:30-7:30 Thursday night – outside if it’s clear, and in the fellowship hall if it rains. Supper will be served in the fellowship hall.
- Collinsville Pentecostal Holiness Church, 45 Spring Drive, will have Trunk or Treat with candy and free hot dogs at 6-8 p.m. outside if it’s nice, and in the fellowship hall if it rains.
No information is known about weather backup plans for these scheduled events:
- CrossPoint’s Trunk or Treat, in Ridgeway, had planned to start at 6:30 p.m., and by Wednesday afternoon organizers had not decided what to do in case of rain.
- Pleasant Grove Christian Church, 5285 Preston Road, will have Trunk or Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. There will be a cake walk, games and treats. For more information, call 276-673-1255.
- Mount Olive Church, 246 Cabell St., Martinsville, will have Trunk or Treat at 6 p.m. Thursday.
- Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have Trunk of Treats from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, to include hot chocolate, food, games and pictures.
- Fontaine Ruritan Club will have Trunk or Treat, with participation by the Ridgeway Fire and Rescue, at 5 p.m. Thursday.
