The Ku-Wat Shrine Temple #126, Sportsman’s Charity Club, and seven other participating chapters, temples and lodges gave away toys and free dinner for everyone in Martinsville and Henry County on Sunday afternoon.
Hundreds of children and parents went through the line at the Sportsman’s Club on Fayette Street for lunch and then to the toy room where dozens of tables were filled with new toys waiting unopened.
A group of local truck drivers collected toys for children Saturday at a private event at the old Martinsville Dupont site and treated themselves to a fish fry after all of the toys were collected and the food boxes had been filled.
“When everything was packed in a tractor trailer, you wouldn’t think we had this many toys and this much food,” Martinsville Council member Chad Martin said “This is just an amazing event.”
What started out as something for one of the truck drivers to do when he was sick and had been taken off the road has turned into the second annual toy drive and Christmas dinner, and plans are already underway for next year.
“He won’t allow us to tell you who he is, but he had been a truck driver for 35 or 40 years, and he was off the road, and it was Christmas time,” Chief Rabbon Randy Millner said. “Last year we had more trucks than toys, but this year … look… we’ve got more toys than kids, almost.
“We have a separate area where we had collected toys for Mark Gilbert.”
Gilbert is a retired criminal investigations lieutenant for the Martinsville Police Department who runs a ministry called Cops, Kids & Clothes through Crosspoint Church in Ridgeway.
“What we have here is for everyone, but that [pointing to a large group of toys and supplies] is for Mark [Gilbert], it comes off the top,” Millner said.
Past Potentate Vincent Dandridge had appeared before the Martinsville City School Board at its last meeting and handed out flyers inviting everyone to attend.
“We will start at 1 p.m. and be there until it’s all given away,” Dandridge had said.
He had not changed his resolve even after a long line had begun to form inside the Sportsman’s Club on Sunday.
“I don’t have to go to work tomorrow,” he said.
There are several organizations that provide food and toys at Christmas for the less fortunate, but many have deadlines to apply and qualifications to be eligible.
“It doesn’t matter to us,” Dandridge said. “We are open to anyone and everyone in Martinsville and Henry County. It doesn’t matter who they are.”
Martin said the event reminded him of an old African proverb: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”
Outside, a man walking by the club said: “What’s going on here?”
“They are giving away toys to children less fortunate,” said another man near the doorway.
“Is there any food?” the man walking down the street asked.
“Plenty,” said the man in the doorway.
“I think I’ll go on inside for a while then,” said the man as he cut across the sidewalk and through the front door.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.