Monday is Labor Day and a legal holiday.
And the Henry County and PSA offices are starting a little early, closing at noon today and reopening Tuesday.
Convenience centers for recycling and garbage disposal will operate on regular schedule.
On Monday:
» All federal and state government offices will be closed, including the post office.
» Banks are closed.
» Henry County, Martinsville City and Patrick County schools are closed.
» The Martinsville Municipal Building and its offices will be closed. Essential employees will continue to work.
» There will be no bulk, brush or garbage pickup in the city.
» The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services will be closed and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
» The Martinsville Bulletin’s offices will be closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.