Today is Labor Day and a legal holiday.
» All federal and state government offices will be closed, including the post office.
» Banks are closed.
» Henry County, Martinsville City and Patrick County schools are closed.
» Henry County and PSA offices closed at noon on Friday and will reopen Tuesday.
» Convenience centers for recycling and garbage disposal will operate on regular schedule.
» The Martinsville Municipal Building and its offices will be closed. Essential employees will continue to work.
» There will be no bulk, brush or garbage pickup in the city.
» The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services will be closed and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
» The Martinsville Bulletin’s offices will be closed.
