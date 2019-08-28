Monday is Labor Day and a legal holiday. All federal and state government offices will be closed, including the post office. Banks and schools are closed. Henry County, Martinsville City and Patrick County schools are closed. Henry County and PSA offices will close at noon Friday and reopen on Tuesday. Convenience centers for recycling and garbage disposal will operate on regular schedule. The Martinsville Municipal Building and its offices will be closed. Essential employees will continue to work. There will be no bulk, brush or garbage pickup in the city. The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services will be closed and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The Martinsville Bulletin's offices will be closed.