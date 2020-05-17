The very real spike of cases of the novel coronavirus since May 1 in the West Piedmont Health District reached record levels on Sunday, when 10 positive cases emerged in Martinsville and Henry and Patrick Counties.
There now have been 35 cases in those areas since May 1. In March and April combined there were 20, representing an increase of 175%.
Franklin County, which also is part of the district, has had 30 cases.
West Piedmont has had three deaths – two in Henry County and one in Franklin – and the cases continue to be found with the increase in testing, particularly the drive-thru site at the Martinsville Speedway.
Three emails on Sunday from Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the district, reported five new cases in Henry County, three in Martinsville and two in Patrick County.
She said she could not answer whether any of these cases were related to the recent outbreak at the Young Williams Child Support Services call center in Martinsville, where at least six employees had tested positive and one had died. New cases are recorded by the residence of the person affected, so the location of the call center is not statistically relevant.
“I can’t say,” she said. “The epidemiologist is off today. She likely would not be able to tell me [for privacy reasons].
“I will say that testing has really ramped up. This could be a reason for more positives.”
Nine of the 10 new cases are being isolated at home, and all their close contacts had been identified and quarantined. The status of one of the cases in Henry County has not been confirmed.
In Henry County the new cases are a female in her 40s with unknown exposure; a teen – the second in two days – with known exposure to COVID-19; a female in her 40s with known exposure; and two females in their 30s, one with unknown exposure and the other with known exposure.
In Martinsville the new cases are a female in her 30s with known exposure; a female in her 20s with unknown exposure; and a male in his 50s with known exposure.
In Patrick County both a male in his 60s and a female in her 50s have had known exposure to COVID-19.
Henry County now has 39 cases and 23 in May. Martinsville and Patrick County each have had eight cases total and six in May. Martinsville has had four hospitalizations.
None of Sunday’s cases were part of the latest report from the Virginia Health Department, which revealed that deaths statewide had surpassed 1,000.
VDH reported Sunday that there are 30,388 cases and 1,009 deaths statewide. Some 3,775 people have been hospitalized.
By comparison Danville now has 44 cases, and Pittsylvania County has 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.