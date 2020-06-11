Small businesses within the city limits of Martinsville will be offered COVID-19 relief money from the city.
City Manager Leon Towarnicki told City Council Tuesday night the city had received $1,095,288 last week in federal money and has until the end of the year to spend it.
“We are sitting on $1.1 million in relief money, and there are guidelines as to what the money can be used for,” Towarnicki said. “Anything COVED [-19] related - it can be a variety of things, and there is a component that can be used to assist local businesses recover.”
Towarnicki assembled a review committee that includes Finance Director Linda Conover, Assistant Finance Director Mandy McGhee, EMS Coordinator John Turner, IT Director Esther Artis, Commissioner of the Revenue Ruth Easley, Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday and himself.
"Applications will likely be ready tomorrow [Friday]," Towarnicki said on Thursday. "We plan on circulating the draft application to the committee members today to be sure we're including everything we need. There will be some supporting information we need that will be outlined on the application.
“As mentioned Tuesday night, the grants will be up to $5,000, and the intent is for small businesses that have struggled through the COVID issues to be able to use these funds to facilitate reopening and regaining the businesses.”
At the City Council meeting Towarnicki had suggested some examples of qualifying use of the money that included the installation of a walk-up service window for restaurants that didn’t have one, improvements that reduce exposure and direct customer contact, installation of Plexiglas panels, sanitation equipment and touchless fixtures.
Other qualifying expenses include online ordering applications, a touchless pay process, marketing to regain lost business and outdoor dining or seating equipment.
“The application will be fairly simple, and some basic business information will be needed like a W-9, a description of the need, intended use and outcome and an estimate or quote for whatever is being requested,” Towarnicki said. “The applications can be mailed, emailed or delivered to the city manager’s office, and our intent is to review them quickly and, if approved, get a check in somebody’s hands within 10 business days - hopefully sooner.”
Small businesses within the city limits of Martinsville are eligible to apply.
“We want to get this out quickly as businesses are now beginning to reopen which is why we’ve set an application cutoff for July 31,” he said. “If there’s overwhelming demand for the funds or if applications are continuing to roll in close to the end of July, we can always revisit both the funding and deadline.”
Towarnicki told City Council he was pleased that the city was able to offer this grant program specifically to business owners who choose to do business.
“The key is to apply now," he said.
