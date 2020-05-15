There are four new coronavirus cases in Henry County and one hospitalization for COVID-19 in Martinsville, the Virginia Department of Health announced Friday.
VDH’s daily data report early in the day had included two previously unannounced cases in the county, but when queried on Friday, Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the West Piedmont Health District, revealed there were four new cases. She sent a separate email about the case in Martinsville.
This pushes the total in Henry County to 32 cases, but more remarkable is that this makes 16 cases in the county as of May 15, equaling the total from March and April.
The case in Martinsville is its fourth and second this month.
This person was hospitalized but had unknown exposure to the novel coronavirus. Her close contacts have been identified.
None of the cases in Henry County had to be hospitalized, but two of them were young males – one in his 20s and one in his teens. The others are women in their 30s and 50s.
The teenager and female in her 30s had known exposures to the virus, the others did not.
All four are isolated at home, and their close contacts have been identified.
VDH reported Friday that there are 28,672 cases and 977 deaths statewide. Some 3,657 people have been hospitalized.
That number did not include two of Henry County’s cases. The county has had six hospitalized and two deaths. Three of Martinsville’s four cases hospitalized.
Patrick County has six cases. Franklin County, also part of the West Piedmont District, has 30 and now has one death.
By comparison Danville now has 43 cases, and Pittsylvania County has 18.
