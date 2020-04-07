There is a fourth positive test for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Henry County.
That emerged Tuesday morning in the updated report from the Virginia Department of Health.
The West Piedmont Health District has not provided details about this patient, the status of the illness, treatment or how the person contracted the virus.
The previous three cases in Henry County – the last one on Friday who contracted the illness at home – all are being treated at home.
Neither the city of Martinsville nor Patrick County has had a positive test result.
Danville’s total grew to 15 and Franklin County’s to 11 in the latest report.
Across Virginia there are 3,333 total cases of the virus. Deaths are at 63. And 563 have been hospitalized.
On the positive side only about 11% of the 28,645 people tested have proven positive.
This article will be updated.
