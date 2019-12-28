A decade of change: The moments that shaped Martinsville, Henry County and the region

As we enter 2020, the Martinsville Bulletin looks at top movements and events that have shaped Martinsville and Henry County during the past decade.
We focused on these 10. They are in no particular order, but each pens a chapter in the region's history that should remain and endure until the next decade.
The revival, then death, of the Rives Theatre.
For more than 80 years, apart from a slow-down in the early 2000s, the Rives Theatre on Church Street was a cultural and social center of the community. Built by Rives Spotswood Brown Sr., it started as a playhouse in 1928 and became a movie theater in 1948.
The Rives closed in the early 2000s, then Martinsville Uptown Revitalization Association’s Uptown Summer Fun Series showed films there in 2006-2008. It turned into a music venue, starting with a Charlie Louvin concert held in 2008 by the Artisan Café organization. That evolved into the theater being the in-town home of Rooster Walk, which held concerts there.
The Rives was destroyed by fire the day after the Brewster Walk concerts and beer festival, on Sept. 7, 2019. Martinsville Fire Chief Ted Anderson stated that the cause mostly likely was a surge protector into which two refrigerators were plugged.
Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre.
The Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre opened in the fall of 2017. The industrial park sits on 720 acres off U.S. 220 South at the Virginia-North Carolina line.
The land was acquired in 2007, and it took until 2014 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to grant an environmental permit needed to develop the park. It has four lots on which companies can locate.
Along with the railroad, the park is connected to water, sewer, electricity, natural gas and broadband. There is a paved road on the property. Street lamps have been placed along the road. Henry County and Martinsville have agreed to share revenues – such as tax money – that the county receives from companies eventually locating in the park.
Between $25 million and $30 million has been spent toward developing the park by the time it opened.
Press Glass comes to Commonwealth Crossing.
Press Glass, Europe’s largest independent flat-glass processing operation, became Commonwealth Crossing’s first industry, with a $43.55 million plant that was ready for operations by fall of 2019.
Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre is a publicly owned industrial park near U.S. 220 at the Virginia/North Carolina line.
Other advancements in industry include five expansions by Monogram Food Solutions, the most recent, announced in 2018, creating a $30 million investment and 300 new jobs. Commonwealth Laminating expanded into the former Shell Building in the Patriot Center; Eastman had a $40 million expansion; and Bassett furniture pumped $1.5 million more into its Patriot Centre plant and created 25 jobs.
Commonwealth Centre for Advanced Training.
The Commonwealth Centre for Advanced Training was dedicated in October at Commonwealth Crossing. CCAT is a 25,998-square-foot training facility for businesses that move into the new industrial park. Press Glass already is using the complex to hire for its massive factory across the street.
The CCAT cost $6.5 million, about half the $13 million for the entire business center. It was born of a partnership that germinated from a $5 million grant from The Harvest Foundation and was underwritten by the complex government-backed New Market Tax Credits and financing by Sun Trust.
From city to town.
This has been the decade of a long, slow farewell to Martinsville’s status as a city. It’s still a city, but all indications show it is headed toward becoming a town.
The matter was studied in 2013. A reversion study presented in November of that year offered options on becoming a town as opposed to remaining a city. Basically, the study said, in order to survive as a city, the property-tax rate would have to be doubled, from $1.06 per $100 of assessed value to $2.11 per $100, by 2016.
In December 2013, city council voted not to pursue reversion, leaving the matter to emerge again this year. During the 2013 vote, council member Danny Turner and Vice Mayor Gene Teague supported reversion, but council members Mark Stroud and Sharon Brooks-Hodge and Mayor Kim Adkins voted against the measure. Only Turner is on the council that in December voted unanimously to begin the process of reverting.
Foreclosed mall becomes shopping center.
The former Liberty Fair Mall survived foreclosure and high vacancies to become an open-air shopping center.
The former indoor mall was built in 1989, but by the 2000s had become a mere echo of its former self. By 2014 it only had a dozen tenants remaining, including, inside the mall, the Armed Forces Recruiting Center, Belk, Country Cookin’, GNC, JoAnn Fabric & Craft, maurices, National Optical, Rack Room Shoes and Wrap, Pack & Mail.
The mall was sold at auction in February 2012 for $15 million to a financial institution that held the debt. The auction stemmed from a default on a loan carried by Liberty Fair VA LP, which had taken out a $21.25 million loan in 1999, according to reports at the time.
Hull Storey Gibson Companies bought the 434,000-square-foot mall in May 2012, marking the second time in three months the mall had changed ownership. Then Hull Property Group redesigned the mall between 2012 and 2016 to be a traditional shopping center and renamed it The Village of Martinsville.
In December 2016, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust bought the outdoor mall, which by then was hosting Belk, Kroger and Dunham’s Sports, which remain. It paid $23.53 million, about $78.98 per square foot.
Meanwhile, the Food Lion down the road closed in 2016, and Ollie’s opened last year.
New College Institute gains building, loses support.
In 2014, New College Institute moved into a new 3-story, 53,527-square-foot building on the Baldwin Block in uptown Martinsville built specifically for it. The building houses most of NCI’s operations, and NCI leases the space from the NCI Foundation for $383,000 a year.
Since then, the relationship between NCI and the NCI Foundation has soured. In 2016, New College Foundation stopped paying NCI’s lobbyists in Richmond, saying officials were unclear about the school’s direction. In 2017, the foundation board declined offers by the commonwealth to buy the building.
At the end of January 2017, NCI lost its grant funding from The Harvest Foundation, which in 2004 had put forth a $50 million “challenge grant” to the state to encourage NCI to launch a baccalaureate degree-granting school in Martinsville or Henry County.
Incorporated as a private foundation in Virginia in 2006, the New College Foundation was established to support the New College Institute and all of its activities and endeavors.
Through private fundraising, the foundation’s mission statement is to help NCI continually grow and prosper.
American of Martinsville fires.
The American of Martinsville factory on Aaron Street was destroyed by fire in March 2014, and American’s former warehouse across the street from it was destroyed by fire two years ago.
The site of the first fire is expected to be cleaned up as The Landmark Group begins putting in a 52-unit apartment complex on the site. The city cleaned up the former warehouse site within recent months, charging the costs to the property owner.
Same-sex marriage
In October 2014 same-sex marriage became legal in Virginia, and on Oct. 11, Wendy Whitlow and Ashley Tuggle were among the first four same-sex couples – two in the county and two in the city -- who obtained marriage licenses locally in those first days after same-sex marriage became legal.
The couple by then had been in a committed relationship for nearly 16 years. They married in a small ceremony in their home in Bassett.
For Tuggle and Whitlow, being gay in the Bible Belt has not always been easy, they told the Bulletin at the time.
The level of acceptance they have faced has varied depending on where they were living, with North Carolina being particularly difficult, they had said.
The opioid crisis
By the end of the decade, Martinsville became known as a center of opioid addiction.
Martinsville was listed as one of two cities in Virginia leading the nation in total number of prescription opioids. Using data from the DEA’s opioid database, Martinsville averaged a total of 242 pills per person between 2006 and 2012, topped only by Norton, at 306.
Two Martinsville doctors were investigated for overprescribing opioids. Dr. Joel Smithers was sentenced to 40 years in prison for prescribing more than 500,000 doses of opioids in two years in a practice he opened in August 2015. He was found guilty in May 2019. Dr. Vincent K. Jones, the owner of Community Family Care at 1856 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, was about to be arrested on a 7-count indictment when the officers coming to arrest him on Sept. 23 found him unresponsive. He died the next day.
Martinsville and Henry County were featured in “Dopesick,” Beth Macy’s 2018 book about the opioid epidemic.
