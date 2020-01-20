St. John Baptist Church in Axton was packed Monday morning as people spoke out against violence and for community unity during the 10th annual Stop the Violence Walk and program.
It all started with the 1.9-mile walk in freezing weather from the Crossroads Store in Axton to the church. In St. John, more than a dozen items on the program moved through quickly and efficiently, concluding in a hot lunch in the fellowship hall.
The theme was “2020 Vision.” Warrick Scott gave the welcome and talked about the importance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The organizer, Garrett Dillard, read a poem: “We’ve seen it all. We’ve done it all, but in 2020, we’ve got a new vision, y’all.”
The poem described bad ways of living and new, better ways, including, “We husband and wife — ain’t no more baby-daddy, baby-mama drama. Dang, it’s amazing this new life we’re living. I’m really digging this new Log Town Sandy Level glow: Mamas sitting with daddies, and daddies watching their children grow.”
Wayne Draper said that some people have the problem of not appreciating what they have but rather being dissatisfied for wanting more.
There are three phases in life, Draper said: the past, present and future. “Where you are at now, embrace it,” he said. “If it don’t challenge you, it won’t change you.”
Angela Dillard-Wilson, a local poet, read one of her pieces, which ended with: “2020: Put down the guns. That don’t make you bad. It just destroys lives, and has families walking sad. … It’s time to take a stand, and let God lead the way. 2020, it’s time to make that change, and leave the past behind. 2020, it’s time to renew, and refresh our minds, 2020, the change starts with you. 2020: Let’s pull together, and let it do what it do.”
They keynote speaker was the Rev. Rodney Dillard, the son of pastor Otis Dillard of Sandy Level. “Normally the only time I see so many young people … is at a funeral,” he said.
Dillard talked about Garrett Dillard, his cousin, growing up in Sandy Level, then called Log Town, which had a reputation for drugs and violence. Although Garrett Dillard went away to college and then had a good career in school administration, “one thing he did not do was forget about from whence he came,” Rodney Dillard said.
He encouraged the audience, especially young people, to be optimistic about the future without being dragged down by the past.
Funny — but not
Next was a skit showing the dysfunctional relationships of three fictional couples, and then the confrontation that ends with their promising to go to counseling. The couple, portrayed by Angela Wilson and Kemal Dillard, argued about his drinking and her nagging and excessive television-watching; then Dionna Moyer and Deante King argued over money, causing the depression of their daughter, portrayed by Deajah Hairston (Moyer’s real-life daughter); and Andre Benton’s character was physically violent with his wife, played by Darius Hampton.
Tara Scales and Garrett Dillard play the couple who convince them to go to counseling.
Despite the gravity of the theme, the skits’ many comical moments had the audience rolling in laughter, such as when Kemal Dillard staggers around with a bottle in a brown bag, threatening to go to the Boom-Boom Room.
Next, Marquise Grant talked about changing his life after hanging out with the wrong crowd and spending 15 years in prison. People should not trick themselves about to whom their loyalty belongs, he said: “I was loyal to the streets and so-called friends,” but after hearing his mother cry, realized, “Man, my loyalty was so far off.”
“Don’t be around people who don’t represent you and the things you stand for,” he said. “That one mistake can cost you the rest of your life.”
Relationships issues
Valerie Blevins of Piedmont Community Services talked about healthy versus unhealthy relationships.
Important factors in having a relationship include “mutual trust, honesty and support;” getting to know the person with plenty of time; and having a healthy balance of shared and separate activities. Teenagers should be within two years of age of each other, she said.
“Red flags” indicating unhealthy treatment by a partner are a history of trouble with the law; not working or going to school; blaming the other for one’s problems; isolating the partner; accusing the partner of flirting or cheating; telling the partner how to dress and act; and making the partner afraid to break up or leave, Blevins said.
Charika Barksdale talked about violence in teen dating. Many women don’t leave abusive husbands or boyfriends because they are trapped financially, she said: Minimum wage is $7.25 an hour; a worker gets an average of 36 hours a week; rent costs around $500; and there probably are children to take care of.
One in three high school students have been in abusive relationships, she said. Some 81% of parents said they believe teen dating violence is not an issue, whereas 80% of teenagers see it as a serious problem.
The most important thing to do is listen to a teenager’s concerns, she said — and without judgment.
Other viewpoints
Hampton read the poem “Phenomenal Woman” by Maya Angelou: “Men themselves have wondered / What they see in me. / They try so much / But they can’t touch / My inner mystery … I’m a woman / Phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, that’s me.”
Travis Byrd, the director of Hope Center Ministries, talked about that group’s 1-year residential drug and alcohol recovery program. He gave the example of a man named J.J. who got back on his feet with the help of the program. When J.J. was “introduced to Jesus Christ, everything began to fall into place,” he said.
Darlene Carter, the founder and president of Future Generations Foundation, said part of her organization’s mission is to provide a safe and stable environment for young people to grow, learn, experience and enjoy life. In 2010, 4 to 5 million children were exposed to domestic violence, she said.
Area 4-H speech winner M.J. Jeffress read his 4-H speech, about protective equipment for football players. “Yes, you must be protected to play this game,” he said.
Tara Scales recognized children and teenagers in attendance, giving each a coupon for free desserts at Chick-Fil-A. She also recognized players of Magna Vista High School’s girls’ basketball team, which has a record this season of 12-1.
Garrett Dillard bestowed the Howard Dillard Citizens’ Recognition Award on four volunteers who help with the Stop the Violence program: Wilson, Moyer, Hampton and Scales.
David Dillard of the Sandy Level Masonic Lodge talked about the Masons, which teach self-knowledge through ceremonies and value “men of high moral character.” “We take good men and make better men of them,” he said.
Victims of violence
Then Garrett Dillard called the names of victims of violence in Sandy Level. As he called each name, a family member or other person stepped up front to represent him or her.
They were: Eric Adams, Lawrence Clark, Nicky Clark, Jerry Dickerson, Glen Dillard, Lewis “AJ” Dillard, Bobby Green, Alton Hairston, Edward “Poo Poo” Hairston, Joe Willie Hairston, Marcus Hampton, May Liza Hampton, Donnell Inge, Na’Jada Joyce, Kelvin Keen, Cora Little, Mary Jane Martin, Tiny Perkins Martin, Jemelle McDaniel, Akoreon “AJ” Murphy, Deon “DJ” Peatross, Bennie Perkins, Clifford Perkins, Charlene Scales, Tom Scales, Silas Terry, Estelle Tinsley, Sykolin Tinsley and Ernest Wilkerson II.
“When stuff happens, it happens to all of us,” Dillard said. People in the audience signed pledges promising to eschew violence and support the community.
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry closed with prayer, reminding young people to follow the guidance of the older generation, who should pass on their wisdom.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
