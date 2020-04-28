Steve Barbour of Ridgeway said he’s impressed with how well his 14-year-old son, Tyler, is enduring having been brutally attacked by a neighbor's dog.
Barbour talked about the attack over speakerphone, with Tyler and Tyler’s mother, Amanda, listening in but not speaking.
He described how the dog ripped apart Tyler Barbour's lower left leg, and doctors at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center told the family “it’s going to be months and months of recuperating, and as far as the nerve damage, he might never get that back,” Barbour said.
But, his father said, Tyler has been “in good spirits. You would think he’d be hating that dog with everything in him,” but that his son feels compassion.
On the day of the attack, April 15, in the driveway of their home on Moores Mill Road in Ridgeway, father and son had just returned from a trip to get gas for the lawn mower. The brindle-and-white pit bull from across the road trotted up to their pickup truck.
It was the second time that day the dog had visited, and the first time the dog had attacked the Barbours' dog, a boxer.
“We broke that fight up. The dog seemed fine,” Barbour said. One of the neighbor’s children came to get the pit bull and take it home.
But at this second visit, the dog was “trotting alongside of the truck like it was excited to see somebody,” Barbour said.
Tyler got out of the truck, “and by the time he closed the door, the dog jumped on him.”
It looked like the dog was playing, but “then I saw him hit the ground. He was screaming and screaming. Then I realized, he ain’t playing.”
Steve Barbour said he tried hard to get the dog off his son. But the dog “wouldn’t let go for nothing,” he said.
As the father tried pulling Tyler away, the dog “was literally playing tug-of-war with me,” he said. “It’s almost like he was trying to drag him over to his place like a lion trying to drag its prey into its lair.”
The dog “drug Tyler across the driveway. The last time I hit him, it opened its mouth wide,” Steve Barbour said.
Though Barbour only managed to pull his son 3 or 4 inches away, it worked: In that instant the dog snapped its mouth shut again but only got a mouthful of pants.
Those pants ripped right off Tyler as the father pulled his son to safety.
The pair quickly got back into the truck, and by then the dog’s owner had come over and gotten the dog.
'Meat falling out of his leg'
Barbour said he thought about getting his gun and shooting that dog when the realization of the severity of Tyler’s injuries caused him to shift gears.
“He was screaming, ‘I’m bleeding everywhere,’” Barbour said. “When he hollered that, I started looking down his body. I literally saw a puddle of blood in the floor of my truck, running like somebody was slowly pouring it out of a pitcher. I saw chunks of fat and meat falling out of his leg onto the floor.”
Steve Barbour called for help. An ambulance picked up Tyler and took him to the property of Mayo Missionary Baptist Church, from which a helicopter took him to Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, N.C.
In all, Tyler had five total bites, plus “other bite-teeth marks, holes in his body, scratches on his back where he slid across the gravel,” Barbour said.
Dog named Zorro
A Henry County Animal Exposure Report describes the dog as a pit bull named Zorro, who lived at 690 Moores Mill Road. The report blacks out the name of the dog's owner, and the Bulletin was unable to verify the name Barbour provided. The family lives in a rental home.
The report confirms Barbour’s account, adding, “Owner could not provide shot records or any other proof of vaccinations. Owner was issued summons for no rabies vaccination and no county dog tags.”
The dog was taken to the Henry County animal shelter, and a captain with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said that the dog was euthanized on Tuesday.
What has amazed Barbour has been Tyler’s attitude of kindness and compassion, he said.
“He’s such a good kid. He hates the dog has to die because they raised it wrong,” Barbour said. “He’s got a good heart, because to be honest, I can’t wait to see the dog die.”
'Thought it was playing'
Barbour described how he had seen the neighbors treating their dog.
“He’d be beating on the dog, fighting him with a tire," Barbour said. "I guess he was trying to toughen it up. What he did was, apparently, make it evil.”
It seemed that the dog did not know the difference between violence and play, Barbour said.
Tyler “has such a big heart,” his father said: “He hates to see the dog die. He’s like, ‘If they hadn’t of played with it the way they did, he might not have done it, Daddy.’”
Barbour said that what bothers him most “is during the whole attack the dog never stopped wagging its tail … it was like it was enjoying it, like it thought it was playing or something.”
“It just goes to show you: Normally, you know that if the dog was showing its teeth and growling, not to get out of the truck, but this dog was acting happy when it did it. We learned then you never know what a dog is really thinking.
“If you had seen it, you would’ve run up and started playing with it – but it was ready to attack.”
Tyler spent two days in the hospital then has been going back a few times each week.
“Tyler’s going through a lot, and he’s going to go through a lot,” his father said. “He’s going to have major scarring for the rest of his life.”
The boy is saying he never will wear shorts again, which “is sad for a 14-year-old boy to have to think about,” Barbour said.
Another kind of scare
On top of the medical bills, the family is dealing with the costs of transportation. Barbour does not work; he’s on disability for lung problems, he said. He gets pneumonia often and was hospitalized in February.
“I really struggle to breathe on a normal basis,” he said, and making regular trips to a hospital during this pandemic scares him. “If I catch it [the coronavirus], I’m probably going to die, to be honest.”
Family friend Dustin Foster operates a fundraising page on GoFundMe, “Support Tyler (14yo) - Brutal Dog Attack Victim.” After four days, only $570 of the goal of $5,000 has been raised.
“Tyler is a great kid,” Foster said. “He’s a really wholesome young man. He’s always been willing to help out. He’s super friendly, fun-loving and sociable. He loves sports and cars.”
The fundraiser “was greatly appreciated,” Barbour said. “I never would have done it myself, so them doing it means a lot.”
“I know that Steve and Amanda … are both on a fixed income, supporting two kids,” Foster said. “It’s already mentally and emotionally traumatizing. To have added financial stress on top of that, I try to help out how I can.”
'I am furious'
Barbour said he went over to the neighbors’ house once since the attack to talk with them about it. He had been hoping that they would have shown some concern about how Tyler was doing, he said.
Instead, he just learned that “they don’t have any kind of insurance. That was one of my questions.”
Barbour said he’s been going through a roller coaster of emotions since it happened.
“I am furious, but I’m trying to keep it under control,” Steve Barbour said. “The first week, I couldn’t even sleep at night.”
If anything, he said, he hopes Tyler’s experience serves as a warning to other families that you never know how a dog might act.
“I would’ve never in a million years thought that dog was going to attack,” he said. “I’m 42. I’ve always had a dog. I’ve seen dogs when they’re ready to attack. This dog acted a hundred percent happy. It’s the first time in my life I’ve ever seen that, and it’s really bothersome to me … because it makes me wonder so much what that dog was thinking.”
