A number of local incumbents are running unopposed for re-election in Henry County, the city of Martinsville and Patrick County, as is one of the area’s four state legislators, Del. Charles Poindexter (R-Franklin County).
Poindexter is unopposed in the Ninth House District. He has been a delegate since 2008. The district includes Patrick County and parts of Henry and Franklin counties.
In Henry County, incumbents running unopposed are Commissioner of Revenue Linda N. Love of Ridgeway, Commonwealth’s Attorney M. Andrew Nester of Martinsville, Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Parsons Buchanan of Martinsville, Reed Creek District Supervisor Tommy J. Slaughter of Martinsville, Ridgeway District Supervisor Ryan F. Zehr of Ridgeway, Horsepasture District School Board member Terri C. Flanagan of Martinsville, Reed Creek District School Board member Teddy Doyle Martin II of Bassett, Ridgeway District School Board member Francis E. Zehr of Ridgeway and Treasurer Scott B. Grindstaff of Bassett.
Incumbents Andrew L. Barker of Axton and R. Darryl Holland of Ridgeway are running for two seats as Soil and Water Conservation Director Blue Ridge District.
In the city of Martinsville, Clerk of Circuit Court Ashby R. Pritchett is running unopposed for re-election.
In Patrick County, running unopposed for re-election are Commissioner of Revenue Janet Hall Rorrer of Stuart, Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie B. Vipperman of Stuart, Sheriff Dan Smith of Patrick Springs and Treasurer Sandra K. Stone of Patrick Springs.
Incumbents E. Wayne Clark of Critz, Joseph A. Sparks of Stuart and Richard E. Kreh Sr. of Stuart are running for three seats as Soil and Water Conservation Director Patrick District.
Of course, there could be write-in votes cast in any election.
The addresses listed generally are those listed on a Virginia Department of Elections website for candidates’ campaign addresses.
General Assembly
Independent candidate Sherman D. Witcher Sr. of Rocky Mount is challenging William M. “Bill” Stanley Jr. for the 20th District Senate seat.
Stanley (R-Franklin County) has served in the Senate since 2011. The district includes all of Martinsville city, Galax city, Henry County and Patrick County, and parts of Carroll, Franklin, Halifax and Pittsylvania counties and Danville city.
Libertarian candidate Dustin W. Evans of Blairs is challenging incumbent Leslie R. “Les” Adams for the House 16th District seat. Adams (R-Chatham) has served in the House since 2014.
That district includes the city of Martinsville and parts of Henry and Pittsylvania counties.
Democratic candidate Eric W. Stamps, of Ringgold is challenging incumbent Daniel W. “Danny” Marshall III for the 14th House District seat.
Marshall (R-Danville) has served in the House since 2002. The district includes the city of Danville and parts of Henry and Pittsylvania counties.
Other contested races
HENRY COUNTY
In the sheriff’s race, incumbent Lane Perry of Martinsville is being challenged by John Cassell and Jerry Farmer, both of Ridgeway.
On the Henry County School Board, Cherie Joyce Whitlow of Collinsville and Shelira D. Morrison of Axton are vying for the member-at-large seat now held by Joe DeVault, who is not seeking re-election.
PATRICK COUNTY
Clyde M. DeLoach is challenging incumbent Karl Von Weiss, both of Stuart, for the Blue Ridge District seat on the Board of Supervisors.
C. Clayton Kendrick Jr. of Patrick Springs is challenging incumbent W.L. “Lock” Boyce of Stuart for the Mayor River District seat on the Board of Supervisors.
Keith A. Puckett of Patrick Springs and Denise Litten Stirewalt of Stuart are running for the Peters Creek District seat on the Board of Supervisors.
Shannon Royall Harrell is challenging incumbent Ronnie N. Terry, both of Meadows of Dan, for the Blue Ridge District seat on the county School Board.
Amy E. Walker of Critz is running unopposed for the Mayo River District seat on the School Board, and Ryan S. Lawson of Stuart is running unopposed for the Peters Creek District seat on the School Board.
Paul Collins is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact him at 276-638-8801, ext. 236.
