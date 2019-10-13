FIELDALE – There’s really no telling how long the Snack Shack has been in Fieldale, but Henry County Rotary Club member Harold Suain estimates it’s at least 25 or 30 years old.
Hosting decades of memories for those who swam in the pool or played on the adjacent basketball court or nearby baseball field, the Snack Shack’s served up treats to generations of summer-loving individuals.
Over the years, the small, cement block building fell into disrepair, as did other former local staples like the basketball court and community center.
A few years ago, thanks to donations from the community and a grant, the pool reopened, the basketball court received a renovation and the community center got a facelift.
“They had money from grants to restore [the community center] as a historic building. They redid the basketball court and the pool,” Suain said. “And here sits this snack shack building in the middle of it, completely deteriorated.”
Left all alone in a fledgling state of abandonment, the Snack Shack became more of an eyesore than it did a building full of memories – that is, until the Henry County Rotary Club stepped up and vowed to restore the structure.
Suain headed up the grant-writing and secured a matching grant, along with building supplies from local businesses Lester Building Supply and Max Kendall Lumber and Tin, community donations and private donations.
Starting in July, the roof was one of the first projects the club – comprised of about a dozen people – set out to tackle.
“There was a hole rotted through the roof, probably two-and-a-half-foot in diameter,” Suain said. “The place just was in terrible looking shape and it’s right up amongst all of this new looking stuff. The Rotary Club took this project upon themselves as a service to the community to make the building useable and presentable.”
Suain said that the roof proved to be the hardest part of the project thus far.
“The roof was completely rotted through,” Sauin said. “It was just probably the worst that you could imagine. “
After laying the new roof, members replaced all of the trim boards around it.
They gave the Snack Shack a new layer of paint on the outside and then moved the repair job inside.
“There are two restrooms and unfortunately somebody has taken paper towels and stuffed the toilets full. It’s just a mess,” Suain said. “We plan to disinfect that and pressure wash it down and see what needs to be done as far as paint and repairs.”
There’s also an issue with the water line, which work crews recently unearthed.
“One of our holdups here is around the exterior of the building because they have a problem with a water leak in the water system,” Suain said. “They have that dug up out there and what they have to do is run new pipe out to it.”
When they resolve the water issue, the Rotary Club plans to landscape the area with pavers around the exterior. They will also either repair or take down a damaged fence on the property.
“We’ve done a lot of work and we’ve got a lot to do,” Suain said. “It’s taken a lot of work on everyone’s part to get there.”
As area residents watch the progress on the Snack Shack, Suain said the Rotary Club has received positive feedback. One local eatery even offered to help.
“They actually put a can out at the Fieldale Café asking people to donate to the cause,” Suain said. “We had a lot of people make some small contributions when they ran in to eat. They’d put their change in there. We’ve had help from various sources.”
There’s no official completion date in mind due to the issue in the water line, but Sauin estimates that when the problem is fixed – and weather permitting – the project could be finished in as few as three weeks.
