American Red Cross faces severe blood shortage as coronavirus affects collection efforts

The American Red Cross announced Tuesday they are facing a severe blood shortage “because of an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak.”
A release states that healthy individuals are needed now.
Two blood drives are on schedule in Martinsville and Henry County: Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St. Ext., Martinsville, Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway, March 24, from 1 p.m to 6 p.m.
Regional Communications Director Jonathan McNamara said the Red Cross expects the number of cancellations to continue to increase, causing heightened concern for hospitals. He says the blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies, or patients suffering from cancer.
The release says there is no data or evidence that the coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases of transfusion transmission for any respiratory virus including the coronavirus.
“Unfortunately, when people stop donating blood, it forces doctors to make hard choices about patient care, which is why we need those who are healthy and well to roll up a sleeve and give the gift of life,” said Christ Hrouda, president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “We know that people want to help, but they may be hesitant to visit a blood drive during this time.
“We want to assure the public that blood donation is a safe process, and we have put additional precautions in place at our blood drives to protect all who come out.”
