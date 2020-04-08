We’re always hearing these days about doctors, nurses and grocery store workers being on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, but there’s one group a Martinsville woman thought also was worthy of appreciation – and protection.
Postal workers.
As a result of her concern, now postal workers in Martinsville and Henry County have been supplied with 114 masks and 18 face shields, to help protect them from the coronavirus.
This woman wanted to remain anonymous, said the Rev. Nicolas Hull of Christ Episcopal Church, so the donation was run through the church.
“She did some research” to find out how many masks and shields were needed locally, “and she has a connection at Stone Dynamics,” a local company that has been making those lately.
Stone Dynamics could provide those for $700, so the parishioner bought them, and Hull took them to the main post office on Spruce Street, where he gave them to Postmaster Pam Hairston.
“I really appreciated it,” Hairston said. “We took the masks and distributed them through the Henry County offices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.