Henry County has its sixth positive test of the coronavirus in two days and its second hospitalization.
Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the West Piedmont Health District, made the announcement on Tuesday evening.
This follows two more positive cases in Patrick County, announced by Bell on Monday evening along with a new case in Franklin, meaning the West Piedmont district has had nine new cases in about 48 hours — nearly a 33% increase.
This new case in Henry County, its 28th since March 30, is another man, in his 70s, who has been hospitalized.
He has a possible known exposure — meaning it still is being evaluated — and his close contacts have been identified and quarantined.
Bell by law can’t discuss any aspects of the hospitalization, including location of the patient, severity of condition or level of treatment.
Sovah Health-Martinsville spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald has indicated the hospital has treated several patients, including the two who have died, but she has not specified whether an announced case under treatment.
On Monday Bell had announced five new cases of COVID-19, including one hospitalization, in Henry County. She also confirmed the county’s second death.
Then later she reported two more positive tests in Patrick, pushing that county’s total to six — although the Virginia Department of Health’s database reflects only five — with no hospitalizations.
These cases in Patrick County are both women with known exposure to COVID-19.
One, in her 30s, has a known travel history. She is being isolated at home, and her close contacts have been identified.
The other, in her 50s, also is being isolated at home, and her close contacts have been identified.
Martinsville has had two cases and one hospitalization. Franklin County, which also is part of the district, has had 28 cases, with three hospitalizations.
As of Tuesday morning, the most recent data available from VDH, there are 25,800 cases of COVID-19 statewide. The death toll is 891, and there have been 3,395 hospitalizations.
Some 154.130 individuals have been tested statewide, meaning about 17% tests are positive, but the VDH doesn’t supply the numbers of tests by county or even health district.
Anecdotally the numbers of tests in Martinsville and Henry County have increased because of the drivethru testing at the Martinsville Speedway.
