Staff report
Sunday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health listed another positive case for Henry County.
The data reports released each morning by VDH showed on Sunday that a third person had joined the two revealed on Saturday to have tested positive for the coronavirus, pushing the county’s total to 14.
The data does not show these new patients to have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
The West Piedmont Health District has released no details about these new cases, their severity, their demographics, their point of contact with the virus or their status. That information is customary and is vital to the public to understand the spread of the virus in the community.
Efforts by the Bulletin to get that information have gone unanswered.
There could be some question about whether the number of 14 positive cases is accurate, because on Friday VDH attributed a case to Henry County that actually was in Franklin County. That information was corrected later in the day in a release from the health department, but the statistical total had not been altered.
The report also lists two hospitalizations for the county, which is an increase of one. The only known hospitalization had been the case involving a man in his 60s who died at Sovah-Martinsville nearly two weeks ago.
Franklin County, with the additional positive case on Friday, now has 19. Three of its cases have been hospitalized.
Martinsville remains the only city in the state with no cases.
As of Sunday morning, VDH reported 12,970 cases and the 448 deaths statewide. Some 2,014 people have been hospitalized.
