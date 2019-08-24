There are now another 2.5 miles of trails at Philpott Lake.
The Adult Conservation Crew with the Appalachian Conservation Corps recently spent nine days at Philpott Lake expanding its existing trail system from 11.5 miles to 14 miles.
A crew of nine volunteers the trail for hikers and bicyclists that connects Salthouse Branch Park to Twin Ridge Park, a news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced.
What makes the work projects so special is that they are “impactful on the land and the people who take part in them,” Crew Leader Julia Kemper said in the release. “You learn a lot about yourself.”
Mary Lawson, conservation biologist at Philpott Lake, said in the release: “Trails provide an opportunity for people to experience and learn about nature, with the hope that they will appreciate it and be inspired to preserve it for future generations. Nature provides a place where we can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and take time to reflect and be rejuvenated.”
The Adult Conservation Crew with the Appalachian Conservation Corps completed did the project through a partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The Appalachian Conservation Corps is a non-profit, AmeriCorps-affiliated organization and a program of Conservation Legacy with a mission to promote young adult and youth growth and development through conservation efforts.
Youth Conservation Crews range in age from 16 to 18, and adult crews generally range in age from 18 to 27. Crews complete conservation projects such as trail development, campsite maintenance and invasive species management. The Appalachian Conservation Corps partners with various land management organizations.
Crew members were Evie Barker, Corey Barr, Patrick Dahlman, Luke Johnson, Mark Kreuter, Amanda Liggon and Ken Taub. Trail crew leaders were Johnny Koontz and Kemper.
“We have always had a wonderful working relationship with the Corps and the rangers of Philpott and support all efforts to enhance existing trails and add more mileage to their current trail system," Brian Williams, program manager for the Dan River Basin Association, wrote in an email. "We have a partnership agreement with Philpott and continue to work on projects that enhance the recreational opportunities in the basin and some are within the scope of the Henry County Rivers and Trails Master Plan.
“We congratulate Philpott on adding this additional 2.5 miles. Mary Lawson has been instrumental in continuing to add mileage to the system and we hope to eventually connect the lake trail system to trails suggested in the Master Plan.”
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said the project was not part of the recently adopted plan to expand trails by the Henry County Board of Supervisors.
“Anyone using it will benefit from it,” Hall said.