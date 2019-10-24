From staff reports
Appalachian Power on Thursday abruptly canceled the public open house it had scheduled for next week for residents to comment on planned changes to its power lines between the Ridgeway and Fieldale areas.
The company had announced plans a little more than a week ago to erect approximately 15 miles of upgraded transmission lines in southern Henry County that could affect hundreds of property owners.
Construction is planned to begin in 2021 on a 138-kilovolt line that begins at the Fieldale Substation along Appalachian Drive in Fieldale. The new lines would cross U.S. 220 in two places, go through the Sheffield Substation off Joseph Martin Highway and end just beyond the Ridgeway Substation on Old Mill Road, at a structure near the Virginia-North Carolina border.
This installation, which is scheduled to be completed in 2022, would include taller and sturdier poles, replacing of century-old wooden ones, and could take up a wider swath of land. That could involve securing new rights-of-way.
Thursday’s announcement said only that additional input was needed from “stakeholders” before the public session could be staged. It had been planned for Wednesday night at Magna Vista High School.
In responding to follow-up questions about the delay, John Shepelwich, corporate communications manager for AEP, explained that the stakeholders were not residents or local officials but members of the complex partnership required to complete this significant project.
“The stakeholders are our ‘RTO’ — or Regional Transmission Organization, which for Appalachian Power and most mid-Atlantic states is PJM Interconnection,” Shepelwich wrote in an email. “PJM manages the operation and flow of energy on the transmission grid in our region of the US. Individual groups within PJM include transmission owners, generators, utilities, etc. — and any other interested parties would be allowed input.”
He said that as part of this process, the RTO would “provide need for the upgrade as we’ll as a solution and schedule.”
Dale Wagoner, Henry County’s deputy county administrator, said in an email that he was made aware of the postponement directly from an Appalachian Power representative but that “Henry County didn’t play a role in the postponement. Electrical utilities are regulated by the State Corporation Commission and Henry County has no jurisdiction in these matters.”
Although the original announcement of the upgrade came as a total surprise to many local officials – and presumably residents — Shepelwich said the company had not heard from the public since the announcement and that the delays had nothing to do with discussions about rights of way, which sometimes can become issues in such projects.
Shepelwich had said earlier that “there may be some elevation changes, or there may be some bumps left or right within that right of way.”
That was one of the prime reasons for the planned pubic gathering, to allow residents to inspect maps and ask questions.
The project includes replacing wooden polls that are nearly a century old with steel, either H-frame or single poles, depending on the location. They will range to 90 feet tall and require a right-of-way of approximately 100 feet in width.
“The wooden poles are in the 70-80-feet range,” Shepelwich said earlier. “Similar in shape and design. Most will be slightly higher. Terrain dictates that height. Most of the work will be done in the right of way. Some of this work will be done adjacent to the existing lines because there’s no flexibility on outages.
“You’re not going to be able to, in some cases, take out the line and build right on top of it. So, the line has to remain active. Then we build the line next to it and then throw the switch at some point when that line is complete.”
Appalachian Power had indicated the cost of burying the utility lines was prohibitive.
Shepelwich said Thursday that Appalachian Power would be working the RTO and other participants about their process and schedule.
“Upon that review, the company will re-engage with the public to announce proposed upgrades and timing,” he said.
As for the overall timetable for the project, he said that “everyone will be moving as expeditiously as possible.”
Bill Wyatt, a Bulletin correspondent, contributed to this report.
