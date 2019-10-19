Appalachian Power has announced plans to erect approximately 15 miles of upgraded transmission lines in southern Henry County that could affect hundreds of property owners and came as a complete surprise to some county officials.
Construction will begin in 2021 on a 138-kilovolt line that begins at the Fieldale Substation along Appalachian Drive in Fieldale, crosses U.S. 220 in two points, goes through the Sheffield Substation off Joseph Martin Highway and ends just beyond the Ridgeway Substation on Old Mill Road at a structure near the Virginia-North Carolina border.
This installation, which is scheduled to be completed in 2022, would include taller and sturdier poles, replacing of centuries-old wooden ones, and could take up a wider swath of land, which could have property owners in that corridor wondering if new rights-of-way will need to be secured.
"Not that we know of at this time," said John Shepelwich, corporate communications manager for AEP.
"There may be some elevation changes, or there may be some bumps left or right within that right of way ... (that's) one of the reasons we are having a public open house meeting that's coming up."
That meeting will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Magna Vista High School. There will be no formal presentation, and attendees will be able to inspect maps and ask questions.
There certainly were questions from Henry County officials who expressed surprise at the announcement.
"I'm not familiar with it. First I've heard about it," Henry County Deputy Administrator Dale Wagoner said.
"I have not heard anything. I've not heard this. I don't know anything about it," said Debra Buchanan, Horsepasture District supervisor.
"Haven't heard of it," said Ryan Zehr, Ridgeway District supervisor within whose jurisdiction a large part of this project falls.
But they could be hearing more once residents learn of this plan.
Its structure resonates with a similar project that began less than four years ago when Duke Energy announced it would replace wooden poles with larger metal ones in Reidsville, N.C. Four months after the project began, Duke gained approval from the North Carolina Utilities Commission after it relocated some of the new poles and made other concessions to residents who complained about obstructed views and decreased property values.
The wooden poles that were replaced in Reidsville were 65 years old. The ones in Henry County have been in service for nearly a century.
The new poles will be steel, H-frame and single poles depending on the location, and they will range to 90 feet tall and require a right-of-way of approximately 100 feet in width.
“The wooden poles are in the 70-80-feet range,” Shepelwich said. “Similar in shape and design. Most will be slightly higher. Terrain dictates that height. Most of the work will be done in the right of way. Some of this work will be done adjacent to the existing lines because there's no flexibility on outages.
“You're not going to be able to, in some cases, take out the line and build right on top of it. So, the line has to remain active. Then we build the line next to it and then throw the switch at some point when that line is complete.”
Reactions from leaders
Ridgeway Mayor Craig O’Der said the project is “somewhat of a concern.
“They [AEP] came through Ridgeway and put new poles in [before this project], but they didn’t take out the old poles. We’ve been waiting 18 months. People have asked when the old poles are going to be removed, but other companies, like Comcast, are still using them.”
Buchanan said she always has encouraged residents to go to public meetings with their questions.
“But it sounds to me like they are upgrading a power line, and that's a good thing, particularly for economic development,” she said, after learning more of the project.
After being provided a copy of the company’s release, Zehr said: “Obviously our businesses and residents both depend on quality and consistent power. AEP’s proposed upgrades should definitely improve the reliability throughout the area.”
He said he would attend the public input meeting. “I definitely encourage any residents with concerns about the proposed line to attend the public input session,” he said.
“Obviously, improvements are usually welcomed, and upgrading poles from the 1920s would proactively prevent issues that may arise in the future.”
Wagoner, too, spoke positively when he was provided a copy of the company’s release. “Henry County’s businesses and residents rely on quality and consistent electricity to power their day,” he said. “The proposed upgrades by Appalachian Power should improve the reliability of the electrical grid.”
“We encourage residents to attend the information session and learn more about the project directly from Appalachian Power representatives.”
Rights of way
The possibility that AEP would acquire additional land or rights of way should be limited, Shepelwich said.
“Only if we change that route in any way, because of something, and generally speaking if that occurs, it would occur from a property owner, perhaps, that would want some change for other reasons or if there was an environmental need to do it,” he said.
“When we have these proposed routes our property people, our land people, our survey people, the topographical people, all do their homework. So, they know the land pretty well. They know what it's going to take for us to do this.”
Said Zehr: “My understanding is that this project will not require land acquisition or the use of eminent domain,” he said. “The new poles will follow the existing Appalachian right of way. I think the input session should definitely help clarify that point, in case there is some misinformation going around.”
Shepelwich offered examples of the objections company representatives typically hear, such as, “’Could you make sure that on my property you make this go to the left of this fencepost rather than the right?’ Or, you know, things like that.
He said if necessary AEP officials can meet property owners or residents one-on-one.
“We're not trying to obtain additional right of way. We want to use the existing right of way,” he said. “There could be additional access needs to the right of way. How do the trucks with tower and construction equipment get to a site? Generally, that's through the existing right of way.”
The object is to satisfy the affected landowners and then gain approval from the state.
“We try to adjust ... for people. To come up with that final, what we call the preferred route,” he said. “Then we take that to whoever needs to make a call on it. Perhaps there is a county agency or committee or council that has to approve a change like that. Most often, an upgrade project like the one proposed doesn’t require special consideration.
“It may just go straight to the State Corporation Commission. We present that preferred route. We present costs. We present everything else that needs to go along with that and the commission will say yay or nay on it.”
Not for Commonwealth Crossing
Appalachian Power has committed to providing capacity needs to the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Ridgeway as businesses locate there. This upgrade proposal passes nearby, but, Shepelwich said, it’s not part of the Commonwealth Crossing project.
“This basically upgrades the system and keeps it more reliable and robust for the future,” he said. “This particular line will run through the Sheffield substation right off of US 220 and VDOT [Virginia Department of Transportation] has been discussing changes to that. That station has three distribution lines coming out of it, three separate circuits, and it provides backup for business and industry.
“So this will run through there and it provides a little more substantial reliability for that circuit. This should carry us for a long time.”
Burying the lines?
And this past week, high winds caused a power outage that affected approximately 1,500 Appalachian Power customers in Henry County, according to the company’s website. This proposed upgrade will not reduce these types of outages.
“Most of the outages were not on a transmission circuit. The smaller lines that you see in neighborhoods are the distribution lines. That's were those outages occur,” Shepelwich said.
Burying transmission line underground is also an option but comes with its own set of problems.
“We discussed that, and there are many things working against it, primarily the cost,” he said. “You're probably talking about twice what the overhead cost is at a minimum.
“We just built the downtown Roanoke underground distribution system, so everything in Roanoke is underground, same with Lynchburg. We're in the process of rebuilding that one right now.
“In most cases transmission lines tend to be overhead because they are easier to access and easier to fix and the cost [of an underground distribution system] is just prohibitive."
