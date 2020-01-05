Apparent gunfire overnight Saturday punctured the iconic water tower at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Ridgeway sending a geyser of water spewing out the side of the tower.
Passersby Tiffany and Chris Hall of Ridgeway noted the geyser at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, they said, and called 911, they told the Bulletin.
The water was “pouring out like a waterfall,” Tiffany Hall said. The water leak “was pretty eerie-looking ... the pictures don’t do it justice. I think it’s because you can’t get a feel of the scale of just how large that tower is and how much water is coming out.”
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said later Sunday that "it appears that sometime overnight the tank took on some gunfire that created a hole in the tank. The PSA is monitoring it and investigating the damage."
He said he company that built the tank will have employees onsite Monday.
“We will know more at that point,” Hall said. “We have multiple surveillance cameras onsite, and we will be working to find the people responsible, and we will pursue whatever legal means we can against them.
“It's frustrating that some folks apparently have nothing better to do with their time than damage something as basic and essential as a water supply.“
The tower is at the North Carolina/Virginia state line next to U.S. 220. The business center is home to Press Glass manufacturing center and the Commonwealth Centre for Advanced Training.
