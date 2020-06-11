FerraTex Solutions, LLC, a provider of cured-in-place-pipe, will purchase the former Compton Wood Products facility in the Bowles Industrial Park in Henry County, the governor’s office announced late Thursday.
FerraTex will invest approximately $1.95 million to renovate and expand the facility and add 15 jobs, the release said.
The company is a subsidiary of Applied Felts Inc., which has been in Martinsville since 1997 and employs 150 and has increasing demand for its products. The two facilities will be adjacent to one another.
“As we work to rebound from the economic impacts of this pandemic, our existing companies will play an important role in new hiring and investment,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in the release. “We look forward to the new FerraTex operation in Henry County and remain committed to providing the infrastructure and skilled workforce to help businesses of all sizes grow and succeed in our Commonwealth.”
FerraTex provides pipe globally using a special curing process and, in addition to Martinsville, manufactures its products in the United Kingdom and India.
Applied Felts also has facilities in New Jersey, Tennessee, Florida, Nevada and Texas.
“We are excited to expand our presence in Henry County and add our sixth FerraTex facility in the United States,” Alex Johnson, president of Applied Felts Inc. said in the release. “We have enjoyed over 20 years of doing business in Martinsville-Henry County, and additional presence here was an easy decision.
“The close proximity of the new facility to our Applied Felts plant will greatly reduce shipping costs, allow us to maintain access to the area’s outstanding trucking lanes and highly skilled employee base and better meet the high demand in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States, two of the nation’s busiest underground infrastructure repair markets.”
FerraTex Vice President Jerry Gaines said this will be a “state-of-the-art, flagship location” and praised officials from the state and Henry County in helping make the deal happen.
The Virginia Development Partnership worked with the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation on the project, and Northam approved a $65,000 grant from the Commonwealth Opportunity fund to assist Henry County with the project.
Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, administered by VEDP. Henry County’s local investment is $118,701 and includes local Enterprise Zone grants and cash from the Martinsville-Henry County EDC.
“Applied Felts is an old and trusted friend, and we are certain that FerraTex will be as impactful on our community as its partner,” Henry County Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Adams said in the release..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.