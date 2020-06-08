The COVID-19 crises has effected Martinsville’s unemployment rate more than Henry and Patrick counties, but the region mirrors the effect the coronavirus has had on the number of employed throughout the state and the nation.
The first confirmed COVID-19 case in Virginia occurred on March 7, and five days later Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency. On March 23 Northam closed all schools, and on March 30 he issued a stay-at-home order.
The Virginia Employment Commission’s unemployment rates for April show the effects closures have made: Double-digit unemployment rates are almost everywhere.
The city of Martinsville fared worst, with an unemployment rate of 16.9% in April, compared to 5.1% in March and 3.5% a year ago.
Henry County stood at 12.8% in April, compared to 4% in March and 2.9% a year ago.
Patrick County’s unemployment rate in April was 14.1%, compared to 4.6% in March and 3.1% last year.
The labor forces in Martinsville and Henry County have risen during the past year but declined Patrick County.
Martinsville’s labor force increased from 5,474 in April 2019 to 5,839 in this past April. Henry County grew from 23,925 to 24,386 over the same period, and Patrick County declined from 7,433 to 7,293.
The number of people employed in Martinsville in April 2019 was 5,281. In March 2020 that number was 5,255, and by April it had declined to 4,854.
In Henry County 23,222 were employed last year, which decreased slightly to 23,048 this past March. By April it had fallen to 21,257.
Patrick County had 7,433 working in April of last year, but by March that number had decreased to 7,118. In April the number had recovered to 7,293.
The total number of unemployed in Martinsville in April was 985, up from 285 in March and 193 a year ago.
In Henry County 703 were unemployed last year. That number grew to 972 in March and swelled to 3,129 in April.
Patrick County saw an increase in the number of unemployed from 228 in April 2019 to 326 in March and 1,030 in April.
The VEC announced the total number of initial claims filed from mid-March through the May 30 filing week was nearly 800,000.
For the filing week ending May 30, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 31,379, which was the lowest since before the initial spike in unemployment insurance claims during the March 21 filing week.
In Virginia, the unemployment rate has risen from 2.4% a year ago to 3.3% in March and 10.8% in April.
The unemployment rate in the U.S. was 14.4% in April, up from 4.5% in March and 3.3% last year. Economists on Monday said the country had entered a recession — in February.
Nationwide, for the week ending May 30, 36 states reported 623,073 initial claims for pandemic unemployment assistance.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
