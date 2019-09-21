Jill Dobbins’ grandparents’ house is a treasure to her — but it could get mighty cold in winter.
Until now.
That house that Grant Hairston built in 1947 and in which his family has lived ever since recently was weatherized by STEP (Solutions That Empower People) Inc.
STEP’s services are available free to Franklin and Patrick County residents who qualify – and the steps the weatherization specialists take with houses that qualify are things that all homeowners could do to make their homes warmer in winter, plus cost less in energy bills. On the first day of autumn, this is a topic for anyone.
Dobbin’s grandmother, Cathleen Hairston, died in the 1980s. Dobbins’ aunt lived in the house after that, and then Dobbins, from November 2019, she said. She mostly sat in the living room, surrounded by lush, green thriving houseplants while weatherization technicians worked around her house.
Steve Hall is a housing specialist with STEP in its weatherization department, where he has worked for 18 years. He handles intake and sets jobs up, he said.
STEP has two subcontractors that handle the repairs. In Patrick County, it’s Community Housing Partners of Christiansburg, which works for both private sector and non-profit agencies. CHP has the state’s training facility for weatherization specialists, said Chris Heslep of CHP.
Dobbins’ house would take a crew of two three days to complete, though in this case a third man worked as well; he was a new employee being trained.
The house was set to be air-sealed; have insulation blown into the wall and floor cavities, “anything to tighten the house up;” have waterlines and ductwork wrapped with insulation; have weatherstripping applied to all its doors and windows; and other measures, Hall said.
Spray-foam insulation would be sprayed “around where things come in and out of the house,” mostly electrical lines and pipes, Hall said.
When a modern house is built, insulation is put in each cavity between the studs of the interior and exterior walls, as well as under floors and under roofs. Insulation is important in regulating the temperature and comfort level. Many old houses do not have insulation, or have old rock wool insulation which has settled and left gaps.
Technicians put in insulation through 2 1/2-inch holes they drill into the walls. To make the holes from outside, they pull up siding to drill the hole through which a blowpipe will be hooked up. Once the cavity is filled, a wooden plug is wedged into the hole.
If it’s not feasible to drill the insulation holes from outside — for example, a brick house — the holes are drilled inside the house. On drywall, Styrofoam plugs can be used, then mudded and prepared for painting, Hall said. Another option is to drill all holes to the level of a chair rail — the height the top back of a standard chair would bump into a wall — then cover them by putting up chair rail afterward.
The weatherization program is not authorized to paint a house, but it “can have it paint-ready,” Hall said.
Some basic steps
Other steps the weatherization crew took with Dobbins’ house were measures any homeowner could do with simpler equipment than the insulation requires:
- Put weather-stripping along doors and windows, where the door meets the doorway or the window meets the frame.
- Put cut-to-fit insulation pieces inside all outlet covers and switch plates. That makes a difference, Hall said, because many of the entry spaces for electrical lines are open where the lines come into the house, so cold air shoots right through them and to all the outlets. STEP Marketing Director Kris Landrum said doing that raised the temperature of her house by 2 degrees.
- Set the hot water heater to 125 degrees, which is not as hot as many people have it. It’s wasteful to have it hotter, because you’re mostly paying to heat it to a high temperature you will temper down by mixing in cold.
- Update dryer vent. First, replace the old-style flexible vent, which could trap enough lint to start a fire, with a smooth metal pipe that meets current requirements. Then wrap it in insulation so the pipe doesn't sweat and bring in moisture.
- Closing in and insulating “under the house is very helpful,” Heslep said. That’s to keep separate the hot and cold air, which cause the dew point if they meet. In winter, when uninsulated hot ducts meet cold air, it creates puddles of water. “Duct insulation is important for thermal value and the value of keeping things dry,” he said.
- Wrap any water heater which is not in the regular part of the house with an insulated blanket.
- Caulk and/or apply spray insulation to any place pipes and electrical outlets enter the house.
- Replace bulbs, even if it’s just three or four, with LED bulbs, which are much more energy efficient than older types.
- When it comes to the temperature at which you set your thermometer, “Choose it and leave it,” Hall said. Landrum guessed that “it takes more energy to heat it back up again” from a cooler temperature than to leave it at a higher temperature, and Hall said she was correct.
- If your kitchen doesn’t have an aerator already, install one. By slowing down the flow of hot water to about half its normal flow, it’s merely a trick that has people using less water than they otherwise would — “but we’re humans. We’re full pretty easy,” Heslep said.
This old house
Weatherization specialists Jamie Hilton and Herman Stewart were working on Dobbins house.
Dobbins does not use the upstairs area of the house, so the men were insulating the area between the first and second floor well enough to be able to not lose any heat from downstairs into the second story.
They insulated the walls around the stairwell. They also rebuilt the stairs, because the original stairs had 2-inch gaps between the planks.
They put insulation between the cavities of the second-story floor to help impede airflow between the floors.
They also put weather-stripping all around the door to the attic.
In the bathroom ceiling they put a whole-house fan to keep air circulating properly. The fan is used for calculations on the level of improvement the weatherization program has made to the house.
The blower door
Before any work is started, the men connect a fan to the front door, with the entire doorway sealed except for the fan area, then set the fan to blow air out. That process is called a “blower door.”
A blower door “is a diagnostic tool used to measure the air infiltration in a dwelling,” Heslep said. “It measures how much the home is leaking air.”
When the blower door is operating, you can walk around the house and feel all areas which let in the outside air, the more air, the strong the feel of rushing air against the hand you hold up to it: doorways, windows, electrical outlets and light switches, fireplace areas and more.
That level of air flow is measures at the beginning of the weatherization process and then at the end. At the end, the final blower-door takes into consideration the measure of air coming out of the fan.
“Because we all need to breath” fresh air from outdoors, the goal of the weatherization process is not to eliminate all air from coming in — just, usually, most of it, Heslep said.
The whole process is managed through computer software, he said, with a program endorsed by the federal Department of Energy and the state Department of Housing and Commercial Development.
The software analyzes the cost-to-benefit ratios.
“Everything we do is a savings-to-investment ratio of 1,” he said. “It’s tried-and-true and proven, no speculation, with 40 years of software algorithms built into the program.”
All energy auditors are required to have a license from the DPOR, Heslep said. Additionally, “technicians and crew leaders go through rigorous training to be sure they are on their best game.”
