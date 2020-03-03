A new location didn’t seem to hurt attendance at the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Fast Track Trade Show, which kicked off Tuesday with its invitation-only VIP night.
While parking outside was tight, business leaders and exhibitors seemed to have more space available to network and showcase their booths inside this year after moving to 901 Hollie Drive in Patriot Center Industrial Park.
“We’re very pleased with the turnout,” said Kimberly Keller, the chamber’s uptown entrepreneurial development manager. “We distributed at least 2,000 tickets for VIP night, and it seems like everyone is using them. The location is great, and everything has been flowing wonderfully.”
Businesses offered giveaways of prizes and gift cards, along with demonstrations of their products. Some went all out to draw attention to their booths, like Bassett Physical Therapy, which featured a carnival theme complete with costumes, games and free popcorn.
Julie Brown, an eye doctor with The Eye Site in Collinsville, said her business has exhibited at the trade show for the past five years because of the “great networking and exposure.”
“The turnout seems extraordinary,” Brown said. “The flow has been good. This event is such a great representation of Martinsville.”
Laura and Rick Steere, owners of the nonprofit Infinity Acres Ranch, brought two 6-week-old sugar gliders to meet other attendees of the trade show Tuesday night. These tiny marsupials are just some of the exotic and domestic animals they raise on their ranch in Ridgeway and use in day programs for adults with disabilities.
Laura Steere explained they come to the trade show because “it’s an amazing opportunity to network. We do animal-assisted therapies and interactions, and we’re expanding it now. We’ve talked to a number of people tonight who want to do partnerships.”
Today from 4-7 p.m., the event will open to the public for a fee of $2 per person or a donation of two non-perishable food items to benefit Grace Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.