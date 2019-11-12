From the halls of Montezuma to the stage of the HJDB Event Center in Bassett, people on Monday honored United States military veterans who served – or are serving – all over the world at special Veterans Day services.
One of then, Leonard Boyce, a Henry County veteran who served in the United States Air Force, was named Veteran of the Year in Henry County, the 28th recipient of the award given by the local Veterans Service Organization.
After graduating from Northside High School in Gretna in 1961, Boyce enlisted in the military in 1962. He completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and then went on to Scott Air Force Base in Belleville, Ill., where he served as an air policeman.
In 1963, Boyce went to Camp Perry in Ohio and attended the National Rifle Matches for 54 days. He then returned to Scott Air Force Base. Later that year, he was reassigned to Incirlik Air Force Base in Izmie, Turkey. He stayed there for four months before returning to Scott Air Force Base, where he supervised the patrol and traffic division.
After spending two years in the Air Force Reserve at Pope Air Force Base in Fayetteville, N.C., Boyce was honorably discharged in 1968.
Before that announcement of the anticipated awards in Bassett, veterans David Kipfinger and W.C. Fowlkes served as veteran masters of the ceremonies, welcoming the audience and program participants, recognizing guests and acknowledging community leaders in attendance.
The U.S. Army 29th Infantry Band performed musical selections including the National Anthem, military branch hymns and other tunes, the JROTC cadets from Bassett High School presented and retired the colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance, and there was a tribute for prisoners of war and those missing in action and a plethora of other memorable moments.
“We had probably 125 to 150 people,” Kipfinger said. “Many stayed and shook hands with Dennis Via.”
Via, who served as guest speaker, graduated from the former George Washington Carver High School in 1976 and from Virginia State College (now University) in 1980. From there, he went into the U.S. Army, where he climbed the ranks and retired from active duty in 2017 as a 4-star general.
“After General Via finished, the VSO presented him with a gift of an engraved pen-and-pencil set in a wooden case,” Kipfinger said.
Henry County Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Adams, Board of Supervisors vice-chair Debra Buchanan and Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson presented the Outstanding Military Veteran award to Henry County resident Charles Washburn.
Washburn served in the United States Marines from 1971, when he enlisted – although he said he didn’t go to boot camp until 1972 – until 1993. He retired as a gunnery sergeant.
While Washburn traveled overseas to the Philippines and Japan, the opportunity to see the world wasn’t what sparked his interest in enlisting.
“I liked the uniform,” Washburn said. “The Marine Corps uniform, the dress blues – I liked the way they looked. That’s why I went into the Marine Corps.”
Washburn likened his day to day job in the military to civilian work. The veteran said that he worked with the logistics department. His job often required working with computers where he completed paperwork for shipping cargo and household goods.
One of Washburn’s most memorable military experiences occurred not while he was in the service, but right after he got out.
He returned to his parents’ house, but he couldn’t get inside.
“I was sitting on the steps,” Washburn said. “I thought they had just gone somewhere. One of the neighbors came by and told me they had moved.”
Thankfully, Washburn still had his parents’ phone number – which had been transferred from their old address to their new one – and contacted them. They drove over and picked up Washburn.
He said he later discovered that his parents had sent him mail telling him about the move, but Washburn had been discharged before the letter arrived.
He said he took about a year off from working and then found employment as a security guard at a few local places.
Now, he said he devotes his time to his community, especially the Toys for Tots program taking place at this time of the year. His 8-year-old granddaughter, Emma Claire Nichols, helps Washburn with the project.
“She’s kind of like a consultant. She’ll tell us if a kid would like this toy or not,” Washburn said. “She’s a kid, so she should know.”
By serving their country and their community, both Joyce and Washburn are exemplary models of the type of veterans who live in Martinsville and Henry County. While only two could receive the honor this year, both the awards for Veteran of the Year and Outstanding Military Veteran award will be back up for grabs in less than 365 days.
