A 62-year-old Axton man died in a Monday evening crash in Pittsylvania County, Virginia State Police report.
Police report the wreck occurred at about 8 p.m. Monday on Va. 703.
James Alexander Tiller was driving a 2008 Toyota Corolla west on Va. 703 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the road and hit a utility pole, according to state police.
Virginia State Police Sgt. R. Garletts said the accident occurred one-tenth of a mile west of Whitmell School Road on F.C. Beverly Road.
Tiller was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.
Authorities continue to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.