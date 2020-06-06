As a Bassett High School basketball standout, Shirley McCall helped her team bring home two state championships. Now, she’s back to lead the Lady Bengals to more victories as their coach.
McCall was named Bassett head girls’ basketball coach Thursday by the Henry County School Board. She currently works at BHS as a specialist. Prior to that, she spent several years as a strength and conditioning coach for the womens’ basketball and soccer teams at St. Thomas University in Miami.
“I look forward to Ms. McCall being more than a coach - I believe she will be a great role model for our athletes. It was obvious during the interview process that she embodies the same ideals and values that we encompass at BHS,” school Principal Tiffiny Gravely said in a statement from the school division.
“I am truly honored and ecstatic to coach the Bassett High School girls’ basketball team,” McCall stated. “I grew up in Henry County and truly evolved through my own time as a student athlete at Bassett High School. I've always had a passion for mentorship and developing female athletes to pursue their dreams on another level.
As a high school athlete, the Collinsville native racked up numerous awards, including State Player of the Year in 2001 and three-time All-State First Team honors. McCall’s impressive high school record earned her a full scholarship to play for James Madison University as a guard.
In 2007, she helped lead the Lady Dukes to their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 1996. She averaged 10.6 points per game her senior year and amassed 1,141 career points in her collegiate career.
McCall holds a bachelor’s degree in health science from JMU and a master’s degree in health administration from St. Thomas University.
"As the head coach, I plan to instill the same tenacity I learned on and off the court," McCall said. "My goal is to develop my players for competition and the game of life so that they're prepared as leaders in their community."
