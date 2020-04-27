Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. announced on Friday that it will resume production at its manufacturing plants this week following temporary closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bassett Furniture Industries, which is headquartered in Bassett, said in a release that it plans to resume production at a limited capacity to work through its existing backlog and to be in a position to service and expected demand as soon as the economy begins to reopen for business.
The company also announced the reopening of 20 of the 66 company-owned Bassett Home Furnishings stores this weekend. Retail distribution centers have been reopened and are making home deliveries and additional stores are expected to reopen in the coming weeks.
“We are following the developing return to work protocols on a daily basis as we seek to ramp up our retail network and manufacturing facilities as they are permitted to do so,” Rob Spilman, chair and chief executive officer, said in a release. “Our plan to reopen is driven by our mandate to comply with state and local guidelines and to keep our work environments, our employees and our customers safe while keeping mindful of our need to preserve cash and ensure our future liquidity.”
In a press release, the company said it had put in place stringent protocols based on CDC and state guidelines.
