Imagine the odds of winning the lottery -- then double them.
That's what Paul Kennedy of Bassett has done, in real life.
Kennedy, 49, recently won $500,000 in the Virginia Lottery, less than two years after winning $250,000.
"It was a blessing, and it was just a good feeling that I did that again," Kennedy said. "Once is kind of unheard of, but twice in two years? ... It was just something else."
The ticket came from the same store as his big victory in February 2018, too, he said: The Connection, between Fieldale and Bassett.
He bought a "500K Cash" scratch-off card for $5, then took it home. That night after supper he scratched off the coating that covered symbols.
When he saw he had won, "I was like, I couldn't believe it," he said.
He immediately signed the back of the ticket, then put it into his safe.
Before he went to the lottery office in Roanoke, he called his accountant for general financial advice, he said.
He said he basically would do the same things with the proceeds of this ticket as he did with the earlier one: put away the funds for his retirement years.
But Kennedy said he still plans to keep working at Bassett Funeral Services, which he co-owns. He does, however, have a few ideas of small things he would like to do to help out the community. He's not ready to make any announcements about that, though, he added.
