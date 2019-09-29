A financial consultant told the Henry County Board of Supervisors that interest rates are better than he had expected, and if those projections hold true, the county could save $7.8 million on its new jail.
That would be a savings of $265,000 on average annual debt service, David Rose of Davenport & Company, a financial adviser based in Richmond, told supervisors on Tuesday.
With guidance from county staff, Davenport has developed a multiphase strategic plan of finance for the jail project that involved both interim, short-term and permanent long, long-term financing by the county.
Rose said that $3 million in reserves have been accumulated to defray debt service in fiscal year 2022 through fiscal year 2027.
“Beginning with the FY 2018 budget, the county raised taxes in anticipation of future debt service related to the jail project,” he said.
Real estate taxes were increased by 13.7%, personal property taxes by 4.7% and machinery and tools taxes by 4.7%, which generated $2.23 million in incremental revenues, Rose's presentation showed.
“The construction contract has now been awarded, and the project costs have been established at approximately $76 million. The commonwealth of Virginia has approved $18,759,878 in its budget specifically for the Henry County Jail Project,” Rose said.
Phase 1 of financing – “November 2017, completed Nov. 21, 2017” -- involved a short-term line of credit to fund land acquisition and development costs of $10 million. That line of credit was paid off by the 2018 bonds.
Phase 2 – “fall 2018, completed Nov. 14” – $53 million was funded by the long-term lease revenue bonds issued through the county’s Industrial Development Authority for 32 years.
Phase 3 -- The balance of the project will be funded by approximately $23 million of short-term grants a to cover eligible project and interest costs reimbursable by the commonwealth, shortly after project completion, and approximately $7 million of long-term bonds .
Rose said that the updated projections indicate that interest rates will be 4.16% for long-term fall 2018 bonds (0.04% less than previously had been projected), 3.5% for long-term fall 2019 bonds (0.61% less than previously had been projected) and 2.3% for short-term grant anticipation notes issued in fall 2019 (0.7% less than previously had been projected).
He said he believes if those projections hold true that will reduce total debt service from the $132,288,699 originally projected to $124,424,528 . The average annual debt service would decline from the $5.275 million to about $5.010 million, an annual savings of $265,000.
“We will go back to the bond market this fall to complete the borrowing for the project," Henry County Administrator Tim Hall wrote in an email. "That is on schedule with the financing plan that David presented to the county at the outset of the planning for the project, which dates back to 2017. In other words, we are right where we expected to be with financing, and we hope to finish the financing aspect of this project later this fall.”
