The Bishop of Richmond has suspended Father Mark White of Martinsville of all priestly duties for the two parishes he leads, the Diocese of Richmond announced in a release on Wednesday.
The release said the suspension by Bishop Barry Knestout means that White “is prohibited from any form of practicing Church ministry, which includes the public celebration of the sacraments and exercising any official functions related to the office of a pastor.”
White, the priest at St. Joseph’s in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi in Rocky Mount, has been in a dispute with Knestout for months about the comments he had written in his blog about how the Catholic Church had handled sexual abuse issues involving priests.
In a series of back-and-forth actions between the two, White had agreed no longer to publish the blog under threat of losing his priesthood, but he resumed the blog when regular public Mass was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. He said he alerted Knestout to that plan and received no response.
On April 13 Knestout said he was removing White and transferring him to a prison ministry role. He appointed as interim pastor Father Kevin Segerblom, episcopal vicar for the Western Vicarate and a priest in Roanoke.
White, though, said the next day that he was not leaving his post, and he continued to celebrate restricted Mass, even officiating a joint Mass with Knestout two weeks ago. He has hired a canonical lawyer under church law to defend his position.
“I have given this considerable amount of thought and attention and I do not take this action lightly,” Knestout said in Wednesday’s announcement. “For several weeks now, I have become more and more concerned for the ecclesiastical communion of the faithful at the parishes of St. Joseph in Martinsville and Saint Francis of Assisi in Rocky Mount.
“I have a responsibility to ensure all ministries within the diocese work to unify and build the Body of Christ, not cause further discord. I have an obligation to ensure that those who serve our faithful are able to do so in a way that the Church expects. My heart, my desire, and my responsibility are the communion of this community not only for this parish, but every parish in the diocese.”
The release said that, under canon law, White, while seeking recourse, retains the title of pastor, “but any responsibilities or public duties associated with the title are suspended.”
Segerblom will oversee the pastoral care and administrative duties for both parishes.
