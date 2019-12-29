Authorities do not suspect foul play after a body was found Sunday at a Collinsville motel.
Henry County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Deluxe Inn at 1985 Virginia Ave. in Collinsville shortly after noon Sunday when workers at the motel observed an unresponsive person in a room at the lower west corner of the building.
Investigator J.T. Gregory confirmed body was found and the preliminary investigation indicated no signs of foul play.
The body was removed from the room at 12:50 p.m. and police remained on scene collecting evidence. Gregory would not release any other details pending further investigation.
The Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad, Henry County Public Safety and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.