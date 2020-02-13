A water line break in the 1000 block of Indian Trail on Wednesday has resulted in a boil water notice being issued to 13 homes nearby.
According to a release from Director of Water Resources Mike Kahle there is an increased risk of untreated water and harmful microbes entering the water system when a loss of water pressure occurs.
The notice cautions residents of the 13 homes affected not to drink city water without boiling it first.
“While the road was dry, a stream of water was noticed coming from underneath the pavement,” Public Works Administrative Associate Monica Wilkins said. “The water pipe underneath had cracked and had to be repaired.”
The notice from Kahle advised the effected customers bring their “water to a rolling boil for 1 full minute, allow the water to cool before using, and then store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover.”
In addition to drinking, water used for brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food and baby formula, making ice, cleaning food and contact surfaces or dishes should also be boiled.
“Anytime you cut a pipe to repair a leak we have to cut the water off,” said Water Maintenance Coordinator David Johnston. “We had to cut a section of it [pipe] out and replace it.”
Johnston said once the repair was complete and the water level restored, samples were taken at the site of the repair and taken to the water plant for testing.
“Everything is fine,” said Johnston. “The samples all came back safe.”
Wilkins said the boil water notice lasts for 48 hours and will expire today.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
