What began as a request for $10,000 turned into a gift of double that for the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge.
Near the end of 2019, the club applied for a grant through The Arc, a national community-based organization advocating for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities that partnered with the Corporation for National and Community Service to offer grants that commemorated the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
When Joanie Petty, executive director of the BGCBR, submitted her proposal, she said she gave an honest snapshot of the lives of many individuals in Martinsville whom the youth organization could assist, given the funding opportunity.
The Arc responded not with the $10,000 Petty had requested but with a $20,000 grant, which would kickoff on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in commemoration of the Day of Service and end by Aug. 31.
“This grant is going to be used to fund our teen mentoring programs that are specifically focused in community service and community service that is involved with food insecurity, so providing hot meals, any type of food pantry,” Petty said.
“The reason we were well-suited to receive these funds is because our teens program, they’re required to do volunteer hours as a members of our Keystone and Torch Clubs – those are the leadership arms of the Boys and Girls Teen Club. So in order to be eligible to be a member and go to our national conference, they have to complete upwards of 300 to 400 community service hours in a year. We also know that they have other clubs and programs that they’re involved in, where they get community service hours too, so it was just a great partnership.”
On MLK Day, Petty, community leaders and BGCBR volunteers participated in seven different events in the area.
First, a group of volunteers went to the Grace Network Food Pantry, where youth plan to volunteer throughout the year. Last year, Grace Network served 1,400 households with $123,000 in food assistance. That included 138 children.
In 2019, with the support from The Harvest Foundation, Grace Network purchased refrigerators for each of the schools in the city and the county to store extra lunch and snack items that were not consumed by the students, rather than tossing distributed items as required by the United States Department of Agriculture. With the help of the refrigerators and volunteers who collect the items twice a week, Grace Network redistributed $36,000 worth of food to families in need.
A Day of Service
Last Monday, Abby Owusu from The Arc’s national headquarters in Washington, D.C., got to see the food pantry and crisis center in action.
“Boys and Girls Club teamed up with Grace Network, and we’ll work with them throughout the year to provide volunteer service hours for our teens. We wanted to include them in this Day of Service because that’s what they do every day,” Petty said. “The whole point of a Day of Service is not to make it a day, it’s to make it service throughout the year. Because our community is so well connected, especially our charities, we knew that we could do that flawlessly.”
Another big volunteer opportunity arose at the Salvation Army, where the BGCBR staff volunteered at lunchtime, preparing and serving 93 meals to families during lunch and distributing 66 food boxes containing a weekend’s supply of food.
Other community service events included serving 147 meals to children and parents at Clearview Early Leaning Center, helping with a weekend total of 344 meals provided to 43 individuals at the Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center, participating in a BGCBR Martin Luther King Jr. Day March at Albert Harris Elementary School, continuing to collect snack and food items for the club’s Super Bowl of Caring food drive and participating in the 16th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast at Patrick Henry Community College.
While the Day of Service served as an introduction to several of the community impact locations that the BGCBR will assist in the coming months, it also served a broader purpose for members of the club.
Building awareness
“It makes them aware of their own needs compared to other needs in the community and it puts them in a position where they think about other people. We can tell them all day long, ‘Think about others. You need to be mindful. Think about other’s needs. Your needs might not be as dire as someone else’s needs,’ Petty said. "We can tell them that all day long, but until we really put them in that position to take action, work together and serve others, it’s hard to understand and apply that knowledge.
"It works better if they can experience it. I think it also gives them a sense of community. Kind of like a sense of community and ownership over, ‘It’s our responsibility to take care of each other.’”
Helping organizations that already have already established themselves in the community also gives teenagers an idea of what is needed of volunteers.
“They could use some other hands and train up some people with that experience, so that they can be the next generation of volunteers,” Petty said. “We talk about the next workforce, but we also need the next generation of volunteers.”
More to come
During the next several months, the BGCBR plans to assist other volunteer agencies with their community-based efforts by not only providing a helping hand, but also by potentially pitching new and inventive problem-solving ideas.
“One of my favorite things that Martin Luther King Jr. said is, ‘The nation and the world are in dire need of creative extremists.’ That’s one that stands out to me," Petty said. "I think it’s taking things to the next level that no one’s really prepared for or experienced or expected and making them work because it is for the greater good, it is for service.
“I think kids, teenagers especially, are creative extremists. They think so far out of what is possible. So I think why this kind of resembles living the dream, being the dream, and kind of living that every day, is that in order to do that in our world today and some of the adversity that we’re exposed to because we can see it all the time, I think we are in dire need of creative extremists. That’s why our teams are perfectly positioned to be able to participate in some of these volunteer-led initiatives.”
